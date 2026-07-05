Paul Finebaum Predicts One Big 12 Coach Will 'Infuse a Lot' Into His Program

The West Virginia Mountaineers are hoping for a new life under head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Rich Rodriguez Faces a Tough Rebuild

Rodriguez returned to Morgantown after West Virginia posted four losing seasons in its previous five full seasons, not counting the COVID-shortened season. Rodriguez served as the head coach at West Virginia from 2001-06. He led the Mountaineers to back-to-back 11-win seasons before leaving for the Michigan Wolverines.

His first year since returning didn't go well, as West Virginia went 4-8 and just 2-7 in the Big 12. To help accelerate the process, Rodriguez signed 34 players through the transfer portal.

That group includes what will likely be their starting backfield in former Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins and former Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook, who led college football in rushing with 1,659 yards last season.

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Believes in Rich Rodriguez

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about West Virginia's chances this upcoming season. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst said he is high on Rodriguez.

"I'm a big fan of Rich Rod, and I thought it was a smart decision to go back to him," Finebaum said. "He has done a fantastic job in his other stops, and I think he will infuse a lot."

While Finebaum is high on the Mountaineers, the betting world isn't. West Virginia has an over/under win total of just 5.5 games this season. Much of that skepticism stems from the difficulty of the schedule.

The Schedule Won't Be Easy

West Virginia will play the TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Utah Utes all at home. They also play the Iowa State Cyclones on the road, but do get the new-look Oklahoma State Cowboys at home.

That's a tough schedule for a team that is still in the midst of a rebuild. Still, the goal for Rodriguez is to bring new energy to a program that had started to become dormant. His hiring brought that, but after a 4-8 season, that excitement is starting to fade.

Bowl Eligibility Is the Goal

Making a bowl game may not seem like a lofty goal, but for West Virginia, it would represent meaningful progress. Rodriguez was brought back to restore a program that had lost its identity, and Year 2 is about proving that the foundation is being built.

If the Mountaineers can clear the six-win mark despite a challenging schedule, it would provide tangible evidence that the rebuild is moving in the right direction.