Paul Finebaum Predicts SEC Transfer Will Solve Team’s Ongoing QB Struggles

The Alex Golesh era is underway for the Auburn Tigers after yet another coaching change, and it already feels like a defining moment for a program searching for stability.

Auburn parted ways with Hugh Freeze during the season after he compiled a 15-19 record over three years. The move marked another reset for a program that has struggled to find consistency. At this point, the issue is no longer just coaching turnover; it is the lack of sustained direction.

Golesh arrives after going 23-15 in three seasons with the South Florida Bulls, including a 9-3 record last year. That success provides some optimism, but the challenge at Auburn is significantly different.

Winning at a high level in the SEC requires more than flashes of success; it demands immediate answers at critical positions.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up before Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most important of those positions is quarterback, and Golesh brings familiarity with him in Byrum Brown.

Brown is coming off a productive season in which he threw for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 1,008 yards and 14 scores. That dual-threat production offers something Auburn has lacked for years: stability and playmaking at quarterback.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum expressed confidence that Brown can help solve Auburn’s ongoing issues at the position.

"I truly do," Finebaum said. "I'm basing it on having seen him play. Knowing that he's got the people and the parts around him that he's familiar with. That doesn't mean they can win a lot of games. I'd much rather have a veteran quarterback coming into this situation than gambling on some guy who is on his third team."

That familiarity matters. In a program that has cycled through quarterbacks without success, continuity could be just as valuable as raw talent.

Auburn’s struggles at quarterback have been well-documented. The team started three different players at the position last season, and prior to that, Payton Thorne held the role for two years without consistent production. The last time Auburn had an all-conference quarterback was Jarrett Stidham in 2017.

That drought highlights the core issue. Auburn has not just lacked elite quarterback play; it has lacked stability and development at the position for nearly a decade.

That reality played a significant role in Freeze’s dismissal. In modern college football, consistent quarterback play is not optional; it is essential. Without it, even talented rosters struggle to compete at a high level.

Golesh’s immediate task is clear. Brown gives him a chance to stabilize the offense in Year 1, but that is only part of the equation. Short-term answers will not fix long-term problems if the program cannot consistently identify and develop quarterbacks.

That is where Golesh’s tenure will ultimately be defined. If Brown succeeds, it could jump-start the rebuild and create momentum. But sustained success will depend on what comes next at the position, not just what happens this season.

Auburn has made multiple coaching changes in recent years in search of answers. If the quarterback position is not solved beyond a one-year fix, this cycle is likely to continue.

For now, Brown provides hope. But for Auburn to return to its championship expectations, hope at quarterback must turn into consistency, and consistency must turn into identity.