Paul Finebaum Raises Major Questions About an ACC Coach's Future

College football is a sport centered on "What have you done for me lately?" Coaches all the time have great dominant stretches, but as soon as things start to turn south, all of the good that the coach has done is out the window.

Mike Norvell Under Enormous Pressure

That's where Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has found himself. Norvell looked like he had turned the program around in 2022. He led the team to a 10-3 season, its first double-digit-win season since 2016. He followed that up by leading the Seminoles to a 13-1 season.

That year, the team went undefeated in the regular season and won the ACC Championship Game. However, due to losing star quarterback Jordan Travis to a late-season injury, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff.

Florida State hasn't recovered from that since. In 2024, the team was an abysmal 2-10, despite starting the year ranked inside the top 10.

In 2025, the team was better but still went 5-7. That's why Norvell is under a lot of pressure to succeed this upcoming season. The good he did is in the past, and now it's about what he will do in the future.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on against the Florida Gators. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Questions Norvell's Future at Florida State

On "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," ESPN's Paul Finebaum said he's interested to see where Norvell stands with the program at ACC Media Days.

"What is the state and status of Mike Norvell, who many thought should have been fired last year?" Finebaum said. "... What does he have to show for a big contract and literally nothing since his near playoff run a couple of years ago?"

Results, Not Words, Will Determine His Future

The reality is that Norvell can't say anything at ACC Media Days to keep his job. If he wants to keep his job, he will have to go out there and win.

Otherwise, the people in Tallahassee will have no problem looking for someone to replace him. Now, that doesn't mean he has to have a 13-1 season again, but it does have to show the program is heading in the right direction and will be a contender in the ACC again.

Norvell has already shown he can build a championship-caliber team at Florida State, but past success will only carry so much weight. After consecutive disappointing seasons, the Seminoles need tangible progress in 2026 to restore confidence in the program's direction.

If they can get back into the ACC title race, the conversation surrounding Norvell will change quickly. If not, the pressure on Florida State's administration to make a coaching change will only continue to grow.