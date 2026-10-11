Paul Finebaum Says Star Quarterback Can Be ‘Downright Stupid’ After Rivalry Upset

Paul Finebaum, the ESPN analyst who once called Arch Manning the best player since Tim Tebow, now says the Texas quarterback isn’t elite after two fourth-quarter interceptions sank the No. 1 Longhorns against Oklahoma.

Finebaum reacted Sunday on The Matt Barrie Show after the 27-24 Red River loss. “We showed arrogance in believing that Arch Manning can do anything,” Finebaum said. “And he almost did, except he finally got in the way of himself.”

Paul Finebaum on Arch Manning’s decisions

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes against the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum said the loss confirmed doubts he’d carried through Texas’ first four games.

“And I was really troubled by how he had played up to this point. I came away going, ‘I don’t know what this guy’s going to do,’ because he is not the elite player that we all tried to make him out to be.”

He tied his harshest line to the Longhorns quarterback’s choices with the ball, crediting the throw that set up Texas’ tying score before turning to the turnovers.

“He can be great in moments, as we saw near the end of the game when he threw that great play that set up the touchdown, but he can just be downright stupid in others.”

The criticism carries extra weight because Finebaum built much of the original hype. He made the Tebow comparison before the 2025 opener at Ohio State, then said on First Take two weeks later that Manning was “barely playing like a pedestrian quarterback.” Two weeks ago on the same Sunday show, Finebaum said of Manning, “He’s not the player that we all dreamed he was going to be.”

How did Texas lose to Oklahoma?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas carried a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl, even after an offense that managed 41 yards and three punts across its three third-quarter drives.

After Oklahoma tied it at 17, Manning sailed a deep throw that defensive back Peyton Bowen intercepted and returned 42 yards for a touchdown. It was the first pick-six of Manning’s college career.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning answered with the sequence Finebaum praised. He hit Cam Coleman on a deep ball to spark a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Bishop Jr.

With the game tied at 24, Courtland Guillory intercepted Manning at the Oklahoma 39 with 19 seconds left. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer then found Isaiah Sategna III on back-to-back completions, and Tate Sandell hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

Manning finished 19 of 31 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Texas’ playoff outlook after Red River

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum declined to forecast the rest of the Longhorns’ schedule but still expects them to recover.

“Again, it will be fascinating to see what Texas can do. Now, I’m no longer going to play the schedule game because I get burned every time I do. But they have to navigate a lot, and I still think they will. And thanks to the end of the Ohio State game, they don’t have a lot of breathing room, but they have some.”

The Ohio State game he referenced came Sept. 12 in Austin, when Texas erased a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the top-ranked Buckeyes 24-23 on Hollywood Smothers’ 1-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left. Manning completed 11 of his final 15 passes in that rally.

That win remains the top line on the resume of a team now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The loss also ends Texas’ stay at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after the Longhorns’ first-place vote total rose following each of their two previous wins.