Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program With No Chance At Winning a National Title

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel has turned the program around since he took over. Heupel took over a program fresh off a 3-7 season in 2020.

Josh Heupel Rebuilds Tennessee

He improved them to 7-6 in Year 1. The team took a big jump in Year 2, going 11-2. Two seasons later, Heupel led the Volunteers to a 10-3 season and the first College Football Playoff berth in program history. The team had high hopes going into 2025. However, just days before their spring game, star quarterback Nico Iamaleava unexpectedly transferred to the UCLA Bruins.

The Volunteers would end up going 8-5. Heading into this season, there are some major question marks at the quarterback position. Five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon won the quarterback battle. He has a lot of promise, just not much experience.

On top of that, the team brought in one of the best defensive minds in college football, Jim Knowles. He was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes when the Buckeyes won the national championship in 2024. He's hoping to get Tennessee's defense back to being a top-10 unit.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Doesn't See Tennessee As National Championship Threat

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" if his alma mater could be a dark horse national championship contender in the SEC. Finebaum said he doesn't see that being the case.

"Dark horse is really complicated," Finebaum said. "I don't see someone coming from the back. I know a lot of my friends are telling me it could be Alabama. I do not think it will be Tennessee. There's too much to overcome for Tennessee to get in play for a national championship."

Faizon Brandon Gives Tennessee Plenty of Potential at Quarterback

Brandon's development could determine just how high Tennessee's ceiling is in 2026. The five-star freshman has generated significant excitement since arriving in Knoxville, and his athleticism could add another dimension to Heupel's already explosive offense. Tennessee also has a favorable enough schedule to make a run at the SEC race, with several of its biggest games coming at home.

Still, Finebaum isn't convinced the Volunteers have enough pieces to make a national championship run. Finebaum's skepticism could look premature by November. If the freshman quarterback struggles and the defense needs more time to come together, however, Tennessee may find itself fighting simply to return to the CFP conversation.

The Volunteers have enough upside to be dangerous, but 2026 will determine whether that potential is enough to turn Heupel's program back into a true national championship contender.