Paul Finebaum Names SEC Program That 'Has a Pulse' After Making a Big Comeback

In the high-stakes arena of major college football, perception can shift on a dime with a single hard-fought performance, and one SEC hopeful program took an important step in the right direction this past weekend.

Winning their first home game against an SEC opponent in nearly 700 days, Auburn may have just made a statement in taking down Vanderbilt, Paul Finebaum has said.

Finebaum’s Measured Endorsement

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Leading a defensive-oriented charge against the Commodores, a week after falling in a five-point decision against now ranked and undefeated Florida at home before that, Alex Golesh’s team is making important early strides even if they don’t get national attention.

“Well, I think it was essential to get people’s minds off of what happened the previous week, and that was the main goal, I think, from a perception standpoint,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

He added: “It was ugly. It doesn’t make any difference though… but now Auburn has a pulse again. It’s got a chance to go on the road and do something.”

Finebaum acknowledged that the undefeated start would have been preferable and noted the current gap between Auburn and other certain programs, yet stressed the broader value of any SEC win.

“A win at home for Auburn against an SEC opponent, whether it’s Vanderbilt, Arkansas, or Alabama, really doesn’t matter. It’s a win,” he added, expressing that the situation is not as bleak as some narratives have suggested.

Where Things Are in the SEC Landscape

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In a loaded conference featuring four teams still undefeated in league play — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi State — Auburn sits in a competitive middle tier at 1-1 in SEC action and 3-1 overall.

After a month of the season, the Tigers are tied for sixth in the early SEC standings alongside programs such as LSU, Ole Miss, and Kentucky, well behind the early frontrunners but ahead of a cluster of teams still seeking their first league victory.

National metrics, including ESPN’s Football Power Index, rank them among the conference’s mid-pack groups , reflecting a squad that has shown resilience without yet emerging as a serious championship contender.

The recent result, combined with the elevated profile of their earlier loss to a surging Florida side, has helped reframe their standing as one of several programs still capable of influencing the broader SEC picture as the schedule intensifies.

Context and Forward Outlook

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The result marked the program’s first home SEC victory since a 2024 overtime contest against Texas A&M and its earliest conference win since 2022.

While Finebaum stopped short of forecasting sustained success the rest of the way, his comments signal a shift in external perception. For a team seeking momentum after recent league struggles, the combination of a hard-earned win and measured validation from a high-profile voice offers a foundation.

Attention now turns to the challenges ahead, with at least a restored sense of competitiveness. And, in Finebaum’s words, a pulse.

(Finebaum)