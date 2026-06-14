Paul Finebaum Sounds Off on College Football Playoff Contender for 'Embarrassing' Viral Video

The Brendan Sorsby saga has swept the national headlines in college football this week.

Sorsby was one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal before electing to play his final season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. There's only one problem: it was discovered that he had placed $90,000 in bets on college and pro sports over a four-year span.

That included 40 bets involving the Indiana Hoosiers when he was a freshman there in 2022. That is the cardinal sin of any athlete.

Due to that, the NCAA ruled him ineligible, which is the common penalty for something like this. For example, three years ago, Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers was ruled ineligible after placing nearly $3,000 in bets.

Legal Intervention Reshapes the NCAA Enforcement Power

However, this is a new era of college sports. Now, any time the NCAA imposes a punishment, that athlete then goes and takes the matter to court and, in some cases, wins their appeal. Many didn't think Sorsby had much chance of winning the appeal, given that he broke such a major rule he broke.

However, on Monday, in a shocking decision, he was granted an injunction against the NCAA, paving the way for him to play football this upcoming season.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the spring football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason he was granted the injunction is that, while the NCAA's rules prohibit athletes from betting on sports and athletes who bet on their teams face a permanent ban, Sorsby's attorneys argued that his gambling history is a mental health issue that the NCAA is obligated to support rather than punish.

That came with a lot of backlash from fans and national analysts. However, the program has maintained its support of Sorsby. That included a nearly 22-minute viral video from Texas Tech leadership explaining why they support Sorbsy and that they are prioritizing helping him through this addiction.

Paul Finebaum Criticizes Texas Tech Leadership

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst criticized Texas Tech's leadership for making the video.

"That president, whatever his name is, took a wrong turn for that group," Finebaum said.

"I mean, he walked into the men's steam room at the health club, and he should have headed to the laboratory. Because he had no idea what he was talking about. He's not a good old boy, and everyone else at Texas Tech is a good old boy. It was just embarrassing. But, again, you put people in front of a camera, and you'll get results like that when they're trying to sell you a pile of crap."

Sorsby's Case Causes Integrity Concerns

It is great that Texas Tech is supporting a student athlete through what they believe is a mental health issue. People who are struggling with addiction need support. The issue fans have is that the reason the betting rule is in place is that it protects sports from people throwing games. That's not to say Sorsby will.

But the first time he throws a crucial interception or has a bad game, that's what is going to be on people's minds. It's a black eye for the sport all season long.

If Texas Tech had said they support him during this time while he is getting help and, by doing that, we are allowing him to still be a part of this team, but he will not play a game for the Red Raiders this season, people wouldn't be upset.

Texas Tech won't do that because it believes it has a team ready to compete for a national championship, and losing Sorsby would put a major dent in those hopes.

That's why the Sorsby case is less about one player and more about where college sports now sit between rule enforcement, legal challenge and public perception.

As long as courts can override eligibility standards and programs have incentives to prioritize winning over precedent, similar controversies are likely to repeat. The sport is no longer just policing conduct; it's constantly negotiating in real time, with no clear endpoint in sight.