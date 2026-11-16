Curt Cignetti Rips ‘Clueless’ Critics of Big Ten Coach After Hoosiers’ Latest Win

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti spent Monday morning defending USC head coach Lincoln Riley, two days after the Hoosiers handed the Trojans a 27-13 loss that dropped them to 7-3 and reignited questions about Riley’s job security.

“Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building,” Cignetti posted on X early Monday morning, and the post drew more than 212,000 views within two hours.

Why did Curt Cignetti defend Riley?

Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building. — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 16, 2026

Cignetti kept his postgame comments on the Trojans brief Saturday, calling it a “hard-fought game” and adding, “give USC a lot of credit.” His Monday post went much further.

USC piled up 408 total yards against the defending national champions and trailed only 20-13 in the fourth quarter before quarterback Jayden Maiava threw an interception at the Indiana 6-yard line. Maiava threw three picks in all, the Trojans scored one touchdown on five red-zone trips and kicker Caden Chittenden missed two field goals.

“Ultimately, we made too many mistakes in this game,” Riley said.

The roster Cignetti praised also skews young. USC signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, and freshman receiver Trent Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards against Indiana while five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman added six catches.

Riley critics and the Cignetti comparison

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The post carries extra weight because Riley’s detractors have often used Cignetti as their measuring stick. After USC’s Alamo Bowl loss to TCU last December, Riley said the program’s window had opened after “four fun, but really challenging years to get it open.”

Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn answered by pointing to Bloomington, writing that “Cignetti is doing in two years what some say takes four just to open that window.” ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has gone further, saying of the Trojans, “They just happen to have a fraud as their coach.”

Cignetti is now 36-3 at Indiana with a national title, while Riley is 42-21 in his fifth season at USC without a College Football Playoff berth.

Lincoln Riley’s hot seat after Indiana loss

Riley’s seat warmed after a 41-27 loss to Oregon in September and a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 24, the lowest scoring output of his head coaching career. He responded days later by saying, “I’m the right person to be here.”

USC then upset No. 2 Ohio State 30-18, and Riley closed that postgame news conference with a prepared statement, saying “I’m going to continue to Fight On, because that’s what being a Trojan’s all about.”

He struck the same tone after Saturday’s loss: “I believe in what we are doing. I believe in myself.”

The Trojans are 4-3 in Big Ten play with two regular-season games left, starting with Maryland at the Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 21, before the rivalry finale against undefeated UCLA on Nov. 28.