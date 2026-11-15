Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About USC's Latest Setback Against Indiana

The No. 18 USC Trojans now need lots of help moving forward. The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers just shook up USC's pursuit of a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, plus altered their College Football Playoff hopes.

And once again, coach Lincoln Riley is hearing the criticism after his Trojans took the 27-13 road loss in Bloomington on Saturday.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts after a field goal against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley watched a turnover-marred evening from quarterback Jayden Maiava, who threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter. USC placekicker Caden Chittenden also missed a chip-shot field goal from less than 30 yards.

Now USC takes its third loss of the season, also arriving on a day when two other three-loss teams, Ohio State and Oregon, won their Big Ten games. So Riley once again sits on the hot seat while addressing reporters postgame.

Lincoln Riley Opening Statement After Indiana Defeat

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands wioth Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Very, very disappointed with the loss. We prepped really well coming into this game, and I thought all sides of the ball had some very positive moments. But ultimately, we made too many mistakes in this game. And in a game like this, with two really good football teams," Riley said after the loss.

"Some of the penalties and missed opportunities in the red zone, plus the dropped interception, meant we had some real opportunities to win this game. It was a slugfest, and again, two really good teams going at it. Play-for-play, it was pretty even. But a couple of big third downs that we didn't get stops on, plus the red zone opportunities we didn't get touchdowns on and the missed field goals...we had too many mistakes," Riley continued.

"We played hard and physical. I thought we were really resilient throughout the game. I'm very disappointed we didn't get it done."

"We've come a long way as a program. But obviously we have a little ways to go. And closing out games like that is what you've got to do to be the best. We're right there, close tonight, and this game came down to a couple of plays. But we've got to shut the door and get back to work. We're going to get back on the plane to LA, correct what we needed to correct, and move on to the next one."

Missed Plays That Lincoln Riley can Think of

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) intercepts a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Most of the ones I just mentioned. We dropped, what, four interceptions? Three were no-doubters. Turnovers are obviously massive. We moved the ball. And I don't know if anyone has moved the ball like that on this defense in two years. There are not many," Riley said.

"But you've got to get points, not just yards. But points. And we didn't do a good enough job in the red zone. And we didn't do a very good job on special teams."

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Quan Sanks (13) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the day, we played hard and won a lot of individual plays. But too many missed opportunities to beat a really good football team on the road. And those will be some of the ones that we'll be sick about when we watch it. And some of the ones we have to learn from and get better at. We have to shut the door and win some of these games."

"We ran the ball pretty well. But we didn't run it as good in the red zone, with a couple of missed opportunities there. They made things competitive. And there were some bang-bang plays down there. I don't think I had a good enough plan down there [either]. At the end of the day, disappointed to move the ball that good and have 13 points, very disappointing," Riley continued.

Getting Out of a New Low for USC

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive line Bray Lynch (74) walks off the field after their game against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It doesn't feel good. But this is the life we live and chose. We've got to get back up tomorrow and get back to work. Like I've said before, we've made a lot of progress with this program. This deserves to be a championship-level program; there's no question. I'm very confident in the progress we've made," Riley said.

"But I understand that we have a little bit more to go. We're going to continue to work; that's what we do. Regardless of the highs and the lows, we've got to go right back to Bloom and get back at it."

"With this group, it's not going to be hard to get past this loss. With the way these guys compete and fight. Wish we could've coached better and played better. But with the way these guys fight, you'll always have a chance."

"I believe in what we're doing, in myself, in the leadership, and everything that's happening around here. And believe me, there's no one who wants it more than us. We know how close we are as a group, and we've got a good view of it tonight. We will get there, and all of this will make it more sweet when that time does happen," Riley said.

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