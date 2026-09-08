Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith Get Into Heated Debate Over a Major College Football Coach

One of the teams with the most pressure in the 2026 college football season is the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian's group enters the season ranked in the top five and has one of the most talented rosters in the sport.

Steve Sarkisian Has A Lot to Prove in 2026

The issue is the Longhorns had one of the most talented rosters last season as well. Texas started the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll for the first time in program history. The Longhorns would fall to the Ohio State Buckeyes to start the season and never regained that spot. In fact, they would start the year 3-2 and completely fall out of the rankings.

The Longhorns would rally and go 9-3 in the regular season, but would miss the College Football Playoff. This brought up a discussion on ESPN's "First Take" about the job Sarkisian has done at Texas.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephen A. Smith Questions What Sarkisian Has Accomplished at Texas

Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum had a back-and-forth debate about Sarkisian. Smith questioned what Sarkisian had won in his career, whereas Finebaum brought up his playoff appearances.

"What has Steve Sarkisian won?" Smith asked.

"He's been there a couple of times," Finebaum responded. "He's been to the playoff."

"He's been there?" Smith responded. "That's what we are doing? He's been there? That's your comeback... What does that mean?"

That exchange highlights the central debate surrounding Sarkisian. His tenure has undeniably elevated Texas, but reaching the College Football Playoff is no longer enough for a program with championship expectations.

Texas has recruited at an elite level and has become a regular contender in the expanded SEC. The next step is turning that talent into conference and national championships, something Sarkisian has not yet accomplished in the SEC.

2026 Could Be a Defining Season for Sarkisian

This makes 2026 particularly important for Sarkisian. Texas again has the roster to compete for a championship, but another season that ends short of the College Football Playoff would only intensify questions about whether the program is actually moving forward.

The Longhorns do not need to prove that they can be talented. They have already done that. They need to prove they can consistently translate that talent into results when the stakes are highest.

That is ultimately where Smith's question carries the most weight. Finebaum can point to Sarkisian's playoff appearances, but the standard at Texas has shifted beyond simply getting there. If Sarkisian can finally turn one of these talented Longhorn teams into a championship team, the debate changes. If he cannot, the question of what he has actually won will continue to follow him.