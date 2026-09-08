Stephen A. Smith Names Major SEC Head Coach Who 'Dropped the Ball' Last Year

On the surface, there doesn't seem to be much pressure on Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. However, when you dig deeper, Sarkisian needs to prove he can get Texas over the top.

Steve Sarkisian Put Texas Back on the Map

When he took over before the 2021 season, the Longhorns were coming off one of the worst decades in program history. In just his third season, he led Texas to a Big 12 championship and its first berth in the College Football Playoff. He followed that up with an SEC Championship Game appearance and a spot in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The pressure comes from what took place last season. The Longhorns entered the game ranked No. 1 in the country. They also kicked off the Arch Manning era at quarterback. This was supposed to be the year that Texas won its first national championship since 2005 and showed the college football world it was officially back. However, it was a disaster. The Longhorns went 9-3 in the regular season and missed the College Football Playoff.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Sarkisian Ahead of Ohio State Showdown

That resulted in ESPN's Stephen A. Smith calling out Sarkisian on "First Take" ahead of Texas' matchup against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

"I'm taking Ryan Day over Steve Sarkisian," Smith said. "He dropped the ball last year. I am in no way questioning Steve Sarkisian and his ability to coach. He's a (expletive) good coach. What I'm saying is last year he didn't show up... He was more rattled coaching Arch Manning than Arch Manning was quarterbacking the team."

Ohio State Gives Sarkisian a Chance to Answer His Critics

There may not be a better immediate opportunity for Sarkisian to change that narrative than Saturday's matchup with Ohio State. For Sarkisian, this is more than an early-season top-five matchup. It is an opportunity to show that Texas has learned from last year's disappointment and that the program is capable of winning when the pressure is at its highest.

Sarkisian does not need to prove that he can coach. His record at Texas already answers that. What remains unanswered is whether he can take the final step and win a championship. A win over the Buckeyes wouldn't prove that, but it would be an important way to start providing that answer.

Texas takes on Ohio State in Austin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.