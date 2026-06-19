Paul Finebaum Warns Major College Football Coach of 'Toxic-Sounding' Crowd

One of the most anticipated games of the season will take place between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 3 of the 2026 college football season.

Lane Kiffin Spurns Ole Miss

This game marks the return of Lane Kiffin to Oxford after he spurned the Rebels and left for Baton Rouge after the regular season finale last season. Kiffin had a remarkable six-year run at Ole Miss, going 55-19, ending with three straight double-digit win seasons.

His best season was last year, going 11-1 and leading Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

However, Ole Miss' administration denied him the opportunity to coach the team during the playoff run after Kiffin left for LSU. This was due to LSU, an SEC rival, likely getting a lot of publicity if Kiffin was still on the sidelines.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to athletic director Verge Ausberry. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Kiffin's Oxford Return

While leaving for LSU was already a blow to the Ole Miss fan base, Kiffin made matters worse by giving an interview with "Vanity Fair" this offseason. During that interview, he implied that it was hard to recruit players because their families didn't want them to play in Oxford.

"[They would say], 'Hey, Coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'" Kiffin said. "That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world.'"

Paul Finebaum Warns Kiffin

Those comments have only heightened the animosity from the fan base. That is why ESPN's Paul Finebaum warned Kiffin on "The Paul Finebaum Show" about the toxic crowd he will face in Week 3.

"I think it will be a pretty toxic-sounding crowd, but I really don't think that people, once they see Lane Kiffin... 99% of the fans are going to behave," Finebaum said. "What you just don't want is that one drunk fan who hates Lane Kiffin with a passion to screw it all up."

Finebaum is right that most of the crowd will be fine. They will get their words in and make sure their boos are heard loudly. However, every fan base has a few fans who will cause an issue. That's what Kiffin will have to deal with.

More Than Just Revenge

On top of that, the Rebels returned quite a few players from last year's team, like star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and star running back Kewan Lacy. So, not only will Kiffin face a toxic crowd, but he will face a team with national championship expectations.

For Ole Miss fans, this game is about more than just winning a football game. It's their first opportunity to welcome back the coach who delivered unprecedented success before leaving for a conference rival. For Kiffin, it's a chance to prove he made the right decision.

That's what makes this matchup one of the most compelling and emotionally charged games on the entire 2026 schedule.