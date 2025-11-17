Coveted $21 million college football HC among favorites to be named Penn State coach
A new potential candidate is rising in the college football odds to be the next Penn State coach. The Nittany Lions have been dealt several blows with top contenders like Texas A&M's Mike Elko, Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule signing contract extensions likely indicating that the coaches will remain at their current schools.
Few coaches have had recent success at Georgia Tech. Yet, Brent Key has the Jackets in contention to potentially win the ACC and also make the College Football Playoff.
Key is now second in the odds to be the new Penn State coach with a 19% chance, per Kalshi. The Georgia Tech coach's odds have surged from the 9% Key was listed at on Nov. 1.
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is still a sizable favorite at 38%. Let's dive into the latest Penn State rumors amid the program's coaching search.
Georgia Tech HC Brent Key has also been linked to the Florida coaching job
Key's transformation at Georgia Tech has garnered the attention of the college football world. There are plenty of marquee coaching vacancies, but opposing programs may find it challenging to poach Key away from his alma mater.
Key inked a five-year, $21.5 million contract over the offseason, per 11Alive. While Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin remains a sizable favorite for the Florida job, Key is also a name to watch, per On3's Pete Nakos.
"Names to know if Kiffin does not go to Florida include Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "The Cardinals are working to reach an extension with Brohm, but as of Saturday night, nothing was official."
Brent Key has attempted to squash the college football rumors
Key has attempted to quiet the noise that he would be interested in bolting Atlanta. The coach is still being linked to other vacancies despite Key's strong comments.
"It's flattering. It's flattering. But not for me. For this program," Key noted, per SI's Tim Capurso. "Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of time with my family—every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program to get to the point that it is right now.
"... Nah, it's just beginning... Slice me open and see what colors I bleed."
