College Football HQ

Coveted $21 million college football HC among favorites to be named Penn State coach

The latest college football rumors have a new potential candidate emerging as an option to be the next Penn State coach.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Terry Smith prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Terry Smith prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new potential candidate is rising in the college football odds to be the next Penn State coach. The Nittany Lions have been dealt several blows with top contenders like Texas A&M's Mike Elko, Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule signing contract extensions likely indicating that the coaches will remain at their current schools.

Few coaches have had recent success at Georgia Tech. Yet, Brent Key has the Jackets in contention to potentially win the ACC and also make the College Football Playoff.

Key is now second in the odds to be the new Penn State coach with a 19% chance, per Kalshi. The Georgia Tech coach's odds have surged from the 9% Key was listed at on Nov. 1.

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is still a sizable favorite at 38%. Let's dive into the latest Penn State rumors amid the program's coaching search.

Georgia Tech HC Brent Key has also been linked to the Florida coaching job

Key's transformation at Georgia Tech has garnered the attention of the college football world. There are plenty of marquee coaching vacancies, but opposing programs may find it challenging to poach Key away from his alma mater.

Key inked a five-year, $21.5 million contract over the offseason, per 11Alive. While Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin remains a sizable favorite for the Florida job, Key is also a name to watch, per On3's Pete Nakos.

"Names to know if Kiffin does not go to Florida include Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "The Cardinals are working to reach an extension with Brohm, but as of Saturday night, nothing was official."

Brent Key has attempted to squash the college football rumors

Key has attempted to quiet the noise that he would be interested in bolting Atlanta. The coach is still being linked to other vacancies despite Key's strong comments.

"It's flattering. It's flattering. But not for me. For this program," Key noted, per SI's Tim Capurso. "Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of time with my family—every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program to get to the point that it is right now.

"... Nah, it's just beginning... Slice me open and see what colors I bleed."

feed

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News