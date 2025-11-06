Brent Key Goes to Great Lengths to Say He's Not Leaving Georgia Tech for Another Job
A college football coach's job security has seemingly never been as tenuous as it has in the midst of the 2025 season, a rather unpredictable campaign filled with upsets and surprises. As many as nine Power 4 head coaching jobs are currently vacant, which means there has been no shortage of chatter and speculation surrounding coaches who are still employed, particularly those currently enjoying success.
Georgia Tech's Brent Key is one such coach. Key's Yellow Jackets have taken a leap in his third year leading the program, as the team is 8-1 and at No. 17, is ranked inside the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2014. Naturally, Key has popped up as a speculative name for some of college football's most attractive job openings.
Only, he's not interested.
Key finds macabre way to clearly state he's not leaving Georgia Tech
During his media availability on Thursday, Key was asked what he makes of his name being floated for some of the open head coaching positions.
"It's flattering. It's flattering. But not for me. For this program," Key said. "Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of time with my family—every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program to get to the point that it is right now.
"So that in turn, we can continue three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, continue to elevate this place. To be in that conversation. Not to be there for two or three weeks, but to be a consistent team. Not when you lose one game, people say 'Oh, the storybook's over.'
"Nah, it's just beginning... Slice me open and see what colors I bleed."
While it wouldn't be the first time that a football coach has said one thing and then done the opposite regarding a vacancy elsewhere, none have arguably confirmed their allegiance to their current programs as bluntly or clearly as Key did. Key, who also played his college football at Georgia Tech, seems intent on building something that lasts in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech will next take on Boston College before finishing up the season with top-25 matchups against Pittsburgh and Georgia.