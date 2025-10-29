NFL coach surprisingly emerges as new favorite to be named Penn State HC
Nebraska's Matt Rhule has been widely viewed as the favorite to be Penn State's next coach, but a new name has emerged amid the latest college football rumors. As the coaching carousel spins, Penn State remains one of the top jobs in the sport.
Yet, things got a little more challenging for the Nittany Lions with LSU and Florida now both looking for head coaches as well. A coach with ties to the SEC sits atop the latest betting odds as the favorite at Penn State.
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is the betting favorite to be Penn State's new coach at +125, per BetOnline. Rhule is a close second at +150 with Syracuse's Fran Brown a distant third at +650. Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is fourth at +900.
Let's dive into the latest news and rumors on Penn State's coaching search.
Bills OC Joe Brady has also been linked to the LSU job
Brady was an assistant on LSU's national championship team in 2019. The coach has also had stints with the Saints, Panthers and now Bills. Brady is credited for helping Joe Burrow jumpstart his career at LSU before being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Bills offensive coordinator is also among the favorites to land the LSU job as well. Brady is listed at +200, a close second behind Tulane's Jon Sumrall who is the favorite to be LSU's next coach at +150. Brady would bring his innovative offense to State College if Penn State opts to take a chance on the Bills assistant.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule continues to be a favorite at Penn State
Rhule has spoken glowlingly about his current Nebraska gig. The Huskers coach has been tied to Penn State given his connection to athletic director Pat Kraft.
Rhule also played linebacker at Penn State. Fans are unlikely to get a resolution on Penn State's coaching search until after the college football season.
"When it's your alma mater, you have to show love and respect, and I love Pat Kraft," Rhule noted during an interview on the "Pat McAfee Show." "And they'll find the right coach for them, whoever that is.
"But this is a destination job that should be a national bully that should be a beast, and I think we're making our way toward doing that."