College Football HQ

NFL coach surprisingly emerges as new favorite to be named Penn State HC

Penn State is one of several top college football programs in search of a new coach. A surprise name tops the latest college football odds to be Penn State's new coach.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 30, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leads his team out of the tunnel prior to taking the field against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leads his team out of the tunnel prior to taking the field against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska's Matt Rhule has been widely viewed as the favorite to be Penn State's next coach, but a new name has emerged amid the latest college football rumors. As the coaching carousel spins, Penn State remains one of the top jobs in the sport.

Yet, things got a little more challenging for the Nittany Lions with LSU and Florida now both looking for head coaches as well. A coach with ties to the SEC sits atop the latest betting odds as the favorite at Penn State.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is the betting favorite to be Penn State's new coach at +125, per BetOnline. Rhule is a close second at +150 with Syracuse's Fran Brown a distant third at +650. Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is fourth at +900.

Let's dive into the latest news and rumors on Penn State's coaching search.

Bills OC Joe Brady has also been linked to the LSU job

Brady was an assistant on LSU's national championship team in 2019. The coach has also had stints with the Saints, Panthers and now Bills. Brady is credited for helping Joe Burrow jumpstart his career at LSU before being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Bills offensive coordinator is also among the favorites to land the LSU job as well. Brady is listed at +200, a close second behind Tulane's Jon Sumrall who is the favorite to be LSU's next coach at +150. Brady would bring his innovative offense to State College if Penn State opts to take a chance on the Bills assistant.

Nebraska's Matt Rhule continues to be a favorite at Penn State

Rhule has spoken glowlingly about his current Nebraska gig. The Huskers coach has been tied to Penn State given his connection to athletic director Pat Kraft.

Rhule also played linebacker at Penn State. Fans are unlikely to get a resolution on Penn State's coaching search until after the college football season.

"When it's your alma mater, you have to show love and respect, and I love Pat Kraft," Rhule noted during an interview on the "Pat McAfee Show." "And they'll find the right coach for them, whoever that is.

"But this is a destination job that should be a national bully that should be a beast, and I think we're making our way toward doing that."

feed

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News