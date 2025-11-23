Penn State coaching candidate declares, "It's my locker room"
The players (and teams) fractured by sudden coaching changes are often forgotten in the here-today, gone-tomorrow world of major college football. But a unique story is unfolding at Penn State, where coach James Franklin's firing left behind a battered team that is rallying to try to build something positive in the 2025 season. At the heart of that movement is interim Penn State coach Terry Smith.
Smith was asked about receiving support from within the team after Penn State's 37-10 victory over Nebraska that keeps the Nittany Lions' postseason hopes alive. With fans in Happy Valley audibly chanting, "TER-RY, TER-RY," his answer was certainly telling.
Smith's thoughts
It means everything. These guys listen to me, they trust me, and they're going on there and playing great football. It's my locker room.- Terry Smith
Smith's story
A product of Pennsylvania, Smith played at Penn State under Joe Paterno. Smith is something of a coaching oddity, as he has only coached at Pennsylvania, and after several high schools and smaller colleges, worked his way back to Penn State under James Franklin in 2014. He served as associate head coach under Franklin from 2021 until the time of Franklin's firing this season, when Smith was promoted to interim head coach.
Smith started 0-3, but with two hard-fought losses to Iowa and Indiana among those decisions. Since then, he and State have rebounded with 28-10 and 37-10 wins over Michigan State and Nebraska. Smith will now lead the Nittany Lions in a Week 14 battle at Rutgers to try to earn a bowl bid.
Other PSU candidates
Now, with Penn State's coaching search winding on uncertainly, reports have surfaced that the University will interview Smith for the full-time head coaching position. Smith certainly has an advantage in that he's not otherwise occupied. unlike other candidates like Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz or James Madison's Bob Chesney.
Smith and Rhule history
Nebraska's Matt Rhule, who played at Penn State and coached under current PSU athletic director Pat Kraft at Temple, was thought to be an early favorite for the Penn State job, but was instead given a contract extension and salary raise by Nebraska. Considering that Rhule has since fallen to 19-17 in his Nebraska career, the timing might prove fortunate for the Nittany Lions. Terry Smith actually coached for a year under Rhule at Temple before he was hired by James Franklin and Penn State. But Smith might end up becoming the head man at State College.