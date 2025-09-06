Penn State WR early leader for college football’s catch of the year
Penn State needed to get better wide receiver play to make this offense go, and Devonte Ross looks like the man for the job as he came down with a highlight-reel catch on Saturday.
Ross was on the receiving end of a 42-yard bomb from quarterback Drew Allar, bringing down an astonishing catch despite being blanketed by a defensive back in the end zone, scoring what looks like college football’s early candidate for the catch of the year.
The play was Allar’s second touchdown pass of the day and gave Penn State a 21-0 lead over Florida International in the team’s second game of the 2025 season.
Ross was part of an intriguing transfer class for the Nittany Lions at the wide receiver position which the team made a priority coming out of last season.
Despite getting as far as the College Football Playoff semifinal round on the back of Allar and thousand-yard backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, there was concern around the lack of any explosive receiver outlets to develop Allar’s downfield game.
Ross was a key part of the class, committing to the Nittany Lions from Troy, and made a good first impression when he led the team with 89 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in Penn State’s season-opening win over Nevada.
Ross projects as the smaller, speedier option for the offense, with the kind of game-breaking speed that can get past defenders and stretch the field for Allar.
He’s coming off a breakout year at Troy, where he had his first 1,000-yard outing, scoring 11 times while averaging 90 yards per game and covering 1,043 yards in 2024.
Penn State wide receivers coach Marques Hagans pointed out how improved the rotation appears to be from last season.
“I think we have a really good group of guys assembled, and I’m excited, because every day those guys show up, they work hard, they compete, they love football,” Hagans said.
“I think each day is its own battle, and as long as we focus on that, I think good things are in store for this group and this team, so I’m excited for that.”
With plays like that to look forward to, Penn State can rewrite the narrative that they don’t have the receivers to make another deep College Football Playoff run, and could put the Nittany Lions on the map as early Big Ten title favorites later this year.
