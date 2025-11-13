Penn State football coach: Best candidates after unfortunate news emerges on contender
Penn State has dealt with plenty of unfortunate news during the early stages of the program's search for a new coach. Shortly after firing James Franklin, Nebraska's Matt Rhule and Indiana's Curt Cignetti appeared to bow out of the Penn State search by signing lucrative contract extensions.
Now, another top candidate appears close to following suit. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Louisville appears close to signing Jeff Brohm to a new contract extension.
It is worth noting that signing an extension does not guarantee a team could not still poach the coach. Yet, it makes it a lot more complicated and typically expensive as the buyouts tend to increase.
Brohm had been linked as a top candidate at both Penn State and Florida. Let's take a look at Penn State's top potential options with Brohm seemingly out of the picture.
No. 5 Oregon OC Will Stein
With several of Penn State's top candidates dropping out of the race, the Nittany Lions may need to turn to one of the country's top coordinators. This is not necessarily bad news as there is a strong track record when programs go this route over hiring an established head coach.
There is no guarantee that if Penn State hires a current head coach that he will have success in Happy Valley. Penn State is going to take a chance regardless, so why not poach from one of the top Big Ten programs.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is one of the top offensive minds in the country and has learned under Dan Lanning. It does not appear that Lanning is leaving Eugene, and the next best option is Stein.
As an added bonus, Stein now has great familiarity with the Big Ten, Penn State's opponents and recruiting inside the conference.
No. 4 Ohio State OC Brian Hartline
For all the reasons outlined above with Stein, Penn State could also turn to Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. It is no coincidence that Ohio State is producing a high number of elite NFL receivers.
Hartline was promoted from being the longtime Buckeyes wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator. Can Hartline make the jump to be a successful head coach? Penn State could soon find out.
No. 3 Iowa State HC Matt Campbell
Iowa State's Matt Campbell was once one of the hottest coaching candidates in college football. After years of turning down vacancies, the buzz around Campell appears to have quieted.
Campbell has done more with less at Ames, and could thrive with more resources at Penn State. Unlike the coordinators, Campbell has proven capable of winning as a Power Four head coach.
No. 2 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has also been linked to the Florida vacancy. Drinkwitz has transformed Missouri into an SEC contender and a perennial top 25 team.
Yet, the coach may have reached his ceiling at Missouri. If Drinkwitz believes this is the case, the Penn State gig could have a lot of appeal.
No. 1 Texas A&M HC Mike Elko
It would make a lot of sense if Texas A&M's Mike Elko does not want to leave College Station. Penn State needs to at least put in the call and make Elko tell the program no.
Texas A&M is on track to be playing deep into January in the College Football Playoff. It remains to be seen if Penn State is willing to wait on Elko for an answer before making their hire.