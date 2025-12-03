$17.5 million head coach floated as dark horse for Penn State HC job

Penn State appears to be the odd man out in an active coaching carousel, as the historic college football program has fallen behind the competition in its efforts to replace James Franklin.

One by one, the various names that were connected to Penn State fell out of the picture , either signing new, more lucrative deals with their current schools, or taking new jobs somewhere else, leaving Happy Valley in the lurch.

Scrambling for options to take over its football program, one dark horse name is currently being floated as an option, with current UNLV head coach Dan Mullen being named as someone the school should look into.

The hour is late for Penn State

“Mullen’s not the only potential solution, but he’s worth serious consideration , especially at this late hour,” said USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer.

And former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman concurred, calling Mullen an “offensive genius,” further saying: “Why hasn’t Dan Mullen’s name been floated for the Penn State job?” in a recent X post.

Likely because, until now, Penn State thought it had better options on the table. Now, with that table cleared, they could consider Mullen a more realistic possibility.

More than 50 days after getting rid of a coach who won 104 games at Penn State, the school needs a name, and another native of Pennsylvania with winning experience in the SEC who currently coaches a 10-win team could be a plausible suggestion.

Mullen signed a five-year deal with the school worth $17.5 million in total money back before the 2025 season, a contract that pays him roughly $3.5 million per season.

What has Dan Mullen done?

Mullen has brought UNLV to a 10-2 season with an appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game, leading that conference in total offense and ranking top-15 nationally in scoring and rushing, against Boise State this week.

That was in his first year at the helm replacing Barry Odom and coming off spending a few years as an ESPN analyst following his departure from Florida in 2021.

Before that, he helped bring Mississippi State some of his most historic football success, taking the team to a No. 1 ranking in the first-ever College Football Playoff poll, and was responsible for the school’s third-ever 10-win season.

Mullen went 69-46 over nine seasons at Mississippi State and won 21 games his first two years at Florida, before an 8-4 campaign in 2020 and a 5-6 mark in 2021 that resulted in his dismissal, going 34-15 over four years with the Gators.

Critics have argued that Mullen has not proven himself as a recruiter, but he was also responsible for two top-ten ranked classes at Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He also has a track record of developing quarterbacks, working with Tim Tebow at Florida as an assistant, Alex Smith at Utah, and Dak Prescott at Mississippi State.

What he said about Penn State

Not much, aside from the usual coachspeak when talking about open jobs.

Right after Penn State pulled the plug on Franklin, the UNLV coach was asked about the vacancy, and instead affirmed his commitment to his current school.

“I’m gonna be the head coach at UNLV next year. I’ll be here. I’m not going anywhere,” Mullen told reporters back in October.

He also claimed to have addressed the Penn State rumors with his players.

“I said, ‘Well, good or bad, it’s the transfer portal world. Don’t get all excited and think I might go somewhere that you think is, like, a better place. I’m gonna be here. You guys are stuck with me,’” Mullen said.

What the markets say

Mullen currently has a 5 percent chance to become the next head coach at Penn State, according to the latest figures posted to prediction market Kalshi.

That’s good for sixth-place on a list of candidates currently led by former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll at 32 percent.

Interim head coach Terry Smith is second at 27 percent and Louisville coach Jeff Brohm is third at 12 percent, according to the latest numbers.

All odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

