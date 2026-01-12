$1.8 million transfer QB expected to visit sixth college football program

Beau Pribula, the former Penn State transfer who started the 2025 season at Missouri, announced his decision to re-enter the NCAA transfer portal on December 18 and has been conducting an active visit cycle since.

Over the last week, On3’s Pete Nakos has tracked visits to Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech, along with a stop at Washington amid uncertainty within the Huskies’ quarterback room, followed by a visit to Tennessee.

However, on Sunday, Nakos reported that Pribula is now expected to visit Virginia next.

"The former Penn State transfer has made visits to Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Washington, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee over the last week. He’s expected to visit Virginia next," Nakos wrote.

"The Cavaliers could offer to come in and be the starter for Tony Elliott’s program. Tennessee is expected to wait for a decision on Joey Aguilar’s court ruling on Monday, regarding his eligibility under NCAA JUCO rules."

After spending his first three college seasons as a backup at Penn State, Pribula started at Missouri for the 2025 season, finishing the year with 1,941 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 297 rushing yards, six rushing scores, and a 67.4% completion rate.

A native of York, Pennsylvania, Pribula signed with Penn State in December 2021 as a three-star recruit and the No. 27 quarterback in the 2022 class per 247Sports, drawing more than a dozen additional offers, including Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

After redshirting as a freshman and seeing limited game action over the following two seasons behind Drew Allar, Pribula sought a change of scenery, and now, after proving his dual-threat capability in the SEC, Pribula is seeking another opportunity to further elevate his profile.

For prospective programs, it is also worth noting that Pribula is among the more marketable players currently in the portal, carrying an NIL valuation of approximately $1.8 million according to On3, a factor that could influence where he ultimately lands.

Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

All of the programs Pribula has visited present distinct opportunities and varying levels of appeal.

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech both face recent turnover at quarterback and are seeking experienced portal options who can operate their systems and provide immediate competition.

Nebraska, under Matt Rhule, has also been active in the portal as it looks to add veteran depth and competition following the departure of starter Dylan Raiola to Oregon.

Pribula visited Washington amid uncertainty within the Huskies’ quarterback room surrounding Demond Williams, a situation that has created a potential opening for an experienced transfer.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has been monitoring eligibility developments involving other candidates, including Joey Aguilar, while keeping Pribula firmly on its radar.

Virginia, however, may offer one of the more intriguing fits as the Cavaliers have reportedly been targeting a veteran, pro-style, dual-threat quarterback who can compete for a Day 1 starting role under fourth-year head coach Tony Elliott.

The opportunity for immediate playing time, combined with proximity to Pribula’s Mid-Atlantic recruiting footprint, adds to Virginia’s appeal.

