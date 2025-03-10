Penn State to change name of football playing surface
There will be a slight change to Penn State’s famous football home, as the school is set to reveal a new name for the field where the Nittany Lions play.
Penn State will rename its playing field as West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, after the university’s Board of Trustees approved the plan on Monday.
The deal will last over the next 15 years starting in 2025 and ending in 2039, and is expected to net the school $50 million.
That figure amounts to the second-biggest cash gift in Penn State history, according to athletic director Pat Kraft.
The decision followed a discussion lasting about an hour that included an idea to name the playing surface after former head football coach Joe Paterno.
West Shore Home is owned by Penn State graduate and frequent donor B.J. Werzyn.
“We are incredibly grateful to B.J., P.J. and West Shore Home for this game-changing gift as their commitment to Penn State Athletics and the institution will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes, fans and community,” Kraft said in a statement.
“As an alumnus of our great University and a business owner in Central Pennsylvania, B.J. understands the critical role that Beaver Stadium plays in our community, as well as the importance of preserving the great traditions of Penn State while helping us build a strong future.
"We are thankful for the Werzyn family and West Shore Home for their generosity and dedication to Penn State.”
