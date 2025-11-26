$87 million college football coach climbs as a favorite to be named Penn State HC
As college football rumors swirl about Lane Kiffin's future, Penn State is quietly searching for the program's next coach to replace James Franklin. The Nittany Lions are still in search of a permanent head coach, while Franklin has already found a new home at Virginia Tech.
There has been far from a consensus on who Penn State could tab as the program's next coach. James Madison's Bob Chesney is the current favorite with a 36% chance to be named Penn State's new coach, per Kalshi.
Behind Chesney, an interesting name is emerging as a potential candidate. Alabama's Kalen DeBoer's odds have risen in recent days.
Kalshi gives DeBoer a 15% chance to land the Penn State job, putting the Bama coach second among the favorites. This number has been as high as 23% in recent days.
Could DeBoer leave Alabama for Penn State? Let's dive into the latest college football rumors as Penn State looks for its next coach.
The case for Kalen DeBoer to bolt Alabama for Penn State
It sill feels like a long shot that DeBoer would spurn Alabama for Penn State. There is a bit of a doomsday scenario where the door could be cracked for Penn State to poach DeBoer.
If Alabama loses to Auburn, the team's chances to make the College Football Playoff would be in serious doubt. After every Bama loss, the unwarranted pressure on DeBoer tends to mount.
Perhaps DeBoer is growing tired of the pressure cooker in Tuscaloosa. It is an especially challenging job to follow one of the greatest coaches in college football history. Albeit an unlikely scenario, this is where Penn State could have a chance to land DeBoer.
Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Has an Eight-Year, $87 Million Contract
Realistically, DeBoer is unlikely to leave the Crimson Tide for the Nittany Lions. DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million contract with Alabama in 2024, per AL.com.
That said, the Iron Bowl might be worth watching in Happy Valley as an Auburn upset could raise the temperature is Tuscaloosa. While DeBoer is clearly not in danger of being fired, the Alabama fan base has not been thrilled with the coach since taking over for Saban.
“To me, the biggest enigma of who they are going to unveil,”ESPN's Pete Thamel said of the Penn State coaching search on the "College GameDay Podcast," per Pro Football Network. "They really thought they could land one of these, like playoff-type coaches. I’d be pretty stunned if they did.
"That doesn’t seem like any of that is lining up. There were a lot of Kalen DeBoer rumors. I’ve been told those are not true. But where they go, it’s going to be really interesting.”
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.