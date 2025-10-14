Penn State to make 'big swing' in push to poach $54 million star coach: Report
The latest college football rumors indicate there are a few common names that appear to be the consensus top candidates Penn State will explore to be the team's next head coach. Yet, there are also a few big swings Penn State plans to make, even if the chances are low to poach these coaches from top program.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule and Indiana's Curt Cignetti continue to be floated as top candidates at Penn State. A surprise name is also being mentioned as a potential candidate. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Penn State plans to take a big swing in attempting to land Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.
"Sources have told On3 that Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Ohio State’s Ryan Day are not serious candidates, but Kraft plans to take a couple of big swings during the hiring process," Nakos wrote on Tuesday.
"One name that Kraft may make a run at is Notre Dame’s, sources have told On3. The 39-year-old head coach is 37-11 in three seasons in South Bend and took the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff national title game last season."
Could Marcus Freeman Seriously Consider Bolting Notre Dame for Penn State?
Just because Penn State takes a big swing does not mean the program will hit the ball out of the park. Freeman has already transformed Notre Dame into a title contender.
The Notre Dame coach inked a contract extension in Dec. 2024 that puts him in South Bend for at least the next six years, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. According to 247Sports, Freeman earned a raise from $7 million annually to $9 million, pushing the total contract number to at least $54 million.
It would be a surprise if Freeman opted to leave Notre Dame for the high-pressure environment in Happy Valley. Kudos to Penn State for at least trying to land a big fish, even if the odds of landing Freeman are low.