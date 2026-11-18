Phillip Rivers Salary: Where Does He Rank Among Power 4's Lowest-Paid Coaches?
In an era when salaries all over college football are shooting up and up and up, NC State got a bargain. In hiring former NFL star Phillip Rivers as the Wolfpack's next head coach, NC State hired a high school coach who had earned a ton of NFL money in a pro career that spanned over two decades. Accordingly, Rivers gave his employer a bargain on his salary.
Rivers's slated salary of $3.25 million is one of the lowest among the power four conferences (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12) for head coaches. In fact, here's a current rundown of the five lowest-priced Power Four head coaches, per recent data from Front Office Sports.
5. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati, $3.8 million
Satterfield came to Cincinnati after stints at Appalachian State and then Louisville. He is just 20-27 at UC, which makes him 96-75 overall. Satterfield hasn't replicated the success that saw him win 10+ games in three of his five seasons at App. State. Satterfield doesn't have a 10-win season since 2018.
4. Eric Morris, Oklahoma State, $3.8 million
Morris was hired before 2026 by Oklahoma State after the firing of Mike Gundy. He rose to prominance at FCS Incarnate Word and then went 22-16 in three years at North Texas. Morris has delivered an impressive 6-4 first season and is likely to get an extension and probably a pay raise from the Cowboys.
3. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia, $3.6 million
Rodriguez rose to prominence at West Virginia, then struggled at Michigan and completed a lengthy circuit from Arizona to Jacksonville State and then back to West Virginia. He won 10+ games in his last three seasons with the Mountaineers in his first go-around, but is just 9-13 so far in his second run, although WVU has improved to 5-5 after a 4-8 season in 2026.
2. Phillip Rivers, NC State, $3.25 million
As noted, Rivers has no college coaching experience and was 44-16 as a high school head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama.
1. Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State, $3 million
Rogers rose to prominence as an assistant at perennial FCS power South Dakota State. He took over as head coach there and went 27-3 in two seasons. Rogers coached at Washington State in 2025 and after a 6-6 season, was hired at Iowa State. He is currently 5-5 there and the 39-year old head coach-- at least for the moment-- is the lowest-paid head coach in power conference football.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.