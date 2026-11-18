In an era when salaries all over college football are shooting up and up and up, NC State got a bargain. In hiring former NFL star Phillip Rivers as the Wolfpack's next head coach, NC State hired a high school coach who had earned a ton of NFL money in a pro career that spanned over two decades. Accordingly, Rivers gave his employer a bargain on his salary.

Rivers's slated salary of $3.25 million is one of the lowest among the power four conferences (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12) for head coaches. In fact, here's a current rundown of the five lowest-priced Power Four head coaches, per recent data from Front Office Sports.

5. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati, $3.8 million

Satterfield came to Cincinnati after stints at Appalachian State and then Louisville. He is just 20-27 at UC, which makes him 96-75 overall. Satterfield hasn't replicated the success that saw him win 10+ games in three of his five seasons at App. State. Satterfield doesn't have a 10-win season since 2018.

4. Eric Morris, Oklahoma State, $3.8 million

Morris was hired before 2026 by Oklahoma State after the firing of Mike Gundy. He rose to prominance at FCS Incarnate Word and then went 22-16 in three years at North Texas. Morris has delivered an impressive 6-4 first season and is likely to get an extension and probably a pay raise from the Cowboys.

3. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia, $3.6 million

Rodriguez rose to prominence at West Virginia, then struggled at Michigan and completed a lengthy circuit from Arizona to Jacksonville State and then back to West Virginia. He won 10+ games in his last three seasons with the Mountaineers in his first go-around, but is just 9-13 so far in his second run, although WVU has improved to 5-5 after a 4-8 season in 2026.

2. Phillip Rivers, NC State, $3.25 million

As noted, Rivers has no college coaching experience and was 44-16 as a high school head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama.

1. Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State, $3 million

Rogers rose to prominence as an assistant at perennial FCS power South Dakota State. He took over as head coach there and went 27-3 in two seasons. Rogers coached at Washington State in 2025 and after a 6-6 season, was hired at Iowa State. He is currently 5-5 there and the 39-year old head coach-- at least for the moment-- is the lowest-paid head coach in power conference football.