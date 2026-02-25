$1.7 Million Star QB Gets Warning Amid College Football Players Facing Most Pressure

This fall will feature the debut of several highly-touted college football freshman, including one quarterback who was in high demand during the recruiting cycle. The new NIL era means that freshman players are entering the college football landscape with even more pressure.

ESPN's Eli Lederman ranked the college football freshman facing the most pressure in 2026. Coming in at No. 2 on the list is a quarterback originally committed to Georgia who is now expected to replace Diego Pavia at Vanderbilt.

Jared Curtis could be a star in his hometown of Nashville, but it is a lot of pressure for a quarterback who has yet to take a college football snap. Miami offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell tops ESPN's list of players with the most pressure just ahead of Curtis.

Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis Faces Georgia on Oct. 3, the Program the Star De-Committed From at Last Minute

One notable date, Vanderbilt travels to Athens to face Georgia on Oct. 3, the place Curtis spent more than one year committed to before flipping to Vandy at the last minute.

“Told Coach Smart, ‘I appreciate it, but…’ couldn’t even finish the joke.”



Jared Curtis had Kirby on edge for a second—but the bond he built with this Georgia staff made the decision easy.



UGA just landed a dude who knows where he wants to be—and who he wants to build with.… pic.twitter.com/lzlBKzU5YZ — DawgNation (@DawgNation) May 5, 2025

"The chance to replace Diego Pavia and compete for a starting job immediately ultimately drove Curtis' decision to flip his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt late last fall," Lederman wrote on Wednesday. "And, with little other proven talent in the program's quarterback room, ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer appears likely to be under center when the Commodores host Austin Peay in Week 1.

"Curtis will have the benefit of some continuity with veteran running back Sedrick Alexander and pass catchers Junior Sherrill and Tre Richardson returning in 2026. However, between filling Pavia's shoes, the learning curve behind playing as a freshman in the SEC and question marks across an overhauled offensive line unit, Curtis will have plenty on his shoulders as he takes over the SEC's No. 2 scoring offense from a year ago."

Vandy Star Jared Curtis' NIL Value Is Projected at $1.7 Million Ahead of College Football Season

Vanderbilt is quietly building a strong NIL base as the program was able fight off notable teams to retain Pavia for 2025. Additionally, Vandy was able to make an enticing offer to keep Curtis in Nashville on the verge of a potential move to Athens.

Jared Curtis is already at Vanderbilt and practicing with the team. Diego Pavia welcomed him to the program. ⚓⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6qjPxbnWPZ — Vandy Sixty Two (62) (@vandy_62) December 29, 2025

NIL deals are typically not made public, but On3 projects Curtis' value is $1.7 million. Curtis' decision to pivot from Georgia to Vanderbilt appeared to be as much about being able to play right away as it was a financial move.

Georgia has star quarterback Gunner Stockton returning, which likely would have meant Curtis would have had to wait at least one season before playing.