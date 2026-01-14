Power 4 teams called out after 'absurd' offers to $2.1 million college football QB

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson may be the hottest name in the NCAA transfer portal that has actually never even been in the portal.

In his lone year as the starter in Tuscaloosa, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns to five interceptions, while completing 64.5% of his passes. He also led the program to an 11-4 record, which saw them make the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff, where they won their first round game against Oklahoma before being knocked out by Indiana.

Following his strong year, Simpson revealed he'd be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, but that didn't stop programs like Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss from offering him millions. In fact, Simpson told On3's Chris Low that he was offered $4 million by all three, before Miami came back around with an offer of $6.5 million.

An amount that Andy Staples of On3 couldn't fathom, not only because it's an insane amount of money for one year of college football, but also because it technically could be a violation of a rule.

“It’s absurd. It’s absolutely absurd,” Staples said.“And, look, I don’t how they’re splitting it up, how much is rev-share and how much is in NIL, a guarantee you’re actually not allowed to make unless you can actually show someone on the contract that this company will pay you this, and this company will pay you this. It’s all very much in the theoretical world right now, so I’ll be curious to see what he does."

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many fans may call Simpson, who has a $2.1 million NIL valuation, crazy for not taking the life-changing money offered to him, he told Low that he cared more about his legacy at Alabama.

“I know people always say it’s not about the money, and I could have made way more money somewhere else, but I was happy at Alabama and wanted to stand on what I built there. That’s the way I wanted to go out,” Simpson told Low.

Ironically, in a world of college football where fans are seemingly tired of players chasing after paydays, there seemed to be quite a large crowd of fans online who felt Simpson made the wrong decision by not transferring.

Regardless, he has a chance to chase his dream and seems to have a legitimate shot at being a first-round pick. In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, Simpson was projected to go No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd have a chance to either replace or learn from Aaron Rodgers, depending on what the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback decides.

Simpson may be a rare breed in this era of college football, and while some may not think it's the right move, it's hard not to respect it.