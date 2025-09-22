Prediction surfaces for who could follow Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State
CBS Sports HQ analyst Bud Elliott floated a fresh candidate for the Oklahoma State job if the Cowboys move on from Mike Gundy. The name is Texas A&M offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.
Elliott’s on-air read came after a difficult two-week stretch for the Cowboys that included a 69-3 loss to Oregon and a 19-12 home loss to Tulsa. The backdrop in Stillwater is tense, and outside voices are starting to point to possible solutions.
Asked if Gundy’s job is in jeopardy, Elliott said, “Yeah, I don’t think he survives.” He highlighted Klein’s track record as a Kansas State star and coordinator, and praised the work with quarterback Marcel Reed at Texas A&M. “I would go Collin Klein,” Elliott said. “That’s a perfect fit for me… They need a no-nonsense kind of guy.”
Collin Klein’s Fit At Oklahoma State
Collin Klein brings a clear profile. He won big as a player at Kansas State, finishing his career ranked 15th in NCAA history in rushing touchdowns, then transitioned into coaching with stops at Northern Iowa and Kansas State before taking over play-calling duties in the Big 12. In December 2023, he accepted the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach role at Texas A&M.
The early return in College Station is real. Texas A&M is 3-0 after a 41-40 road win at Notre Dame, the program’s first road victory over a ranked opponent since 2014. Reed threw for a career-high 360 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard strike to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left.
Mario Craver delivered an 86-yard touchdown and finished with 207 receiving yards, while the Aggies overcame back-to-back penalties in the red zone to finish the game-winning drive.
Klein’s offenses are built on quarterback run threats, vertical shots, and simple answers for the passer. That approach helped stabilize Kansas State and now gives Reed room to grow at Texas A&M. For Oklahoma State, where explosive plays have been scarce and identity has wobbled, the appeal is obvious. Klein’s demeanor matches Elliott’s “no-nonsense” label, and his history in the region fits the conference footprint.
Stillwater Pressure And The Timing Of A Move
The conversation around Oklahoma State is shaped by the past year. The Cowboys went 3-9 in 2024, 0-9 in conference, and closed with a 52-0 loss to Colorado. A public flare-up over comments aimed at fans and a fast, tense negotiation with the board led to a reworked contract for Gundy, including a $1 million salary reduction, adjusted buyout terms, and added fundraising requirements. He stayed, but margins tightened.
This month added fresh strain. Tulsa won in Stillwater for the first time in 27 years behind Baylor Hayes’ 219 passing yards and Dominic Richardson’s 146 rushing yards. “Fire Gundy” chants were audible.
Two weeks earlier, Oregon handed out a 69-3 defeat. The through line is performance and direction.
Elliott’s Klein mention lands because it pairs recent production with a system that travels. It suggests a path to recalibrate the offense, recruit quarterbacks into a defined plan, and reset the program’s tone. If Oklahoma State leadership surveys the market, Klein’s age, resume, and scheme coherence would put him on any short list. Oklahoma State will host Baylor on Sept. 27.