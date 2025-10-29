Promising assistant coach is prediction market favorite for Penn State coaching job
With Penn State's coaching vacancy, the usual tradition has ruled the early search-- prominent current coaches and legendary retirees have been mentioned in connection with the open job, albeit without any real significance. But a new name appears to be zooming toward the top of the list, and it's a promising young assistant coach. Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has become the current favorite for the PSU job, according to prediction market giant Kalshi.
While Matt Rhule of Nebraska was the early favorite, Rhule's prediction market chance at the job has been surpassed by that of Hartline. The 38-year old assistant coach has never been a head coach, but the smoke around Hartline is confirmed by other sources reporting his candidacy for the job.
Hartline's history
Hartline was a standout wide receiver at Ohio State from 2005 to 2008 under Jim Tressel. He had an impressive NFL career, putting up a pair of 1,000 yard receiving seasons for the Miami Dolphins before injuries scuttled his career in 2015.
Hartline returned to Ohio State to begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach under Urban Meyer. When the Zach Smith scandal hit in 2018, Hartline was promoted to the wide receiver coach in Smith's place. Hartline has been OSU's wide receivers coach since, and is notable for his work with State's bevy of stars who have now become NFL playmakers.
Hartline was chosen as the national recruiter of the year in 2020 by 247sports. In 2023, he also took on the offensive coordinator title for the Buckeyes. That said, when Chip Kelly came to Ohio State for the 2024 season, Hartline held a co-coordinator title. Throughout his tenure, Hartline had not called plays, but after Kelly's departure, Hartline is now Oiho State's play caller in 2025.
The choice of Hartline would be a bit surprising as he lacks head coaching experience and has never coached anywhere other than Ohio State. Penn State does have something of a recent history with Ohio State coaches after having nabbed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from OSU after the 2024 season. Knowles is still coaching at PSU after James Franklin's firing.
Hartline has been linked to various coaching vacancies, but most of those have tended to be Group of Five or rebuilding jobs. While Penn State has always been a significant rival of Ohio State, it is one of the most prestigious jobs in college football and Hartline might have the equivalent of an offer he can't refuse.
