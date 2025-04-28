Quinn Ewers will not attempt return to college football after NFL Draft slide
Quinn Ewers will not challenge NCAA eligibility rules and attempt a return to college football after his slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to PFT.
Ewers slid well further than most scouts expected he would, finally hearing his name called in the seventh and final round by the Miami Dolphins.
If he wanted to go back to college, he would have to hire a lawyer to argue against the NCAA’s rule that once a player declares for the draft and signs with an agent, he’s not allowed to return to college football, even if he has eligibility remaining, as Ewers would had he not declared.
Had the quarterback transferred at the end of last season, it was reported that he could have secured a very lucrative NIL deal worth millions at another school.
Millions more, even, that he is expected to make with the Dolphins as a rookie.
But he wanted to finish his career with the Longhorns before turning pro, and it doesn’t appear his draft slide will change that.
Ewers said as much himself after the NFL Scouting Combine.
“It was never a thought for me,” Ewers said back in February.
“I wanted to leave my legacy at Texas. I didn’t want to disrupt anything that I did at Texas, and it be flipped and turned any other way. I just wanted to be remembered, in college, at Texas.”
Ewers was 27-9 in his time as the Longhorns’ starter and left school as the fourth-winningest quarterback (.750) in school history.
In that time, Ewers threw for 9,128 yards while scoring 68 touchdowns and throwing 24 interceptions, completing almost 65 percent of his pass attempts.
The quarterback finished with the third-most yards and third-most touchdowns of any Texas quarterback, behind Sam Ehlinger and leader Colt McCoy in both categories.
