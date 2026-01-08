Intriguing Division II star visiting two major college football programs

Stars can rise out of the most unlikely circumstances, especially in college football. A recent example in the sport is Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has the Rebels on the cusp of winning it all in the College Football Playoffs.

Funnily enough, Chambliss wasn't expected to be in this position when he transferred to Ole Miss last spring. At the time, he was coming off a D2 national championship at Ferris State. Chambliss entered the season with the Rebels as the backup to Austin Simmons.

However, once Simmons went down with an injury, Chambliss got his opportunity and ran with it. He seized the starting job and has guided the Rebels to an 11-1 record since taking over the offense.

The improbable can become probable in this sport. That's what makes college football so fun.

Now, one of Chambliss' former teammates at Ferris State is looking to carve out a story of his own.

According to ESPN's Max Olson, Ferris State redshirt junior athlete Carson Gulker has scheduled visits to LSU and Michigan State.

Maybe it's not a surprise that Tigers' head coach Lane Kiffin is kicking the tires on another D2 standout after what he just did with Chambliss.

Gulker began his college career as a quarterback and was even competing with Chambliss for playing time before breaking his leg early in 2024. Upon his return this season, he contributed across the offense as a running back, H-back, and tight end.

In 16 appearances, Gulker completed 8/15 passes for 141 yards with 1 touchdown to 1 interception. He rushed 81 times for 541 yards and 5 touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 548 yards and 7 more scores, playing a key role in the Bulldogs winning their third national championship during Gulker's time with the program.

Gulker rushed for 100+ yards in two games. In the title game against Harding University, he accumulated 7 carries for 41 yards and 3 receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Gulkner has the size and versatility to play multiple positions. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Update: Gulker committed to Michigan State today, choosing the Spartans over LSU.

