Quinn Ewers salutes Ohio State after Texas routs Michigan
Not only were Texas football fans overjoyed as the Longhorns routed defending national champion Michigan on Saturday, but a sizable number of the Ohio State faithful couldn't help but feel a little schadenfreude at the sight of the Wolverines getting beat in their own stadium.
That was something Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was cognizant of, given he initially committed to the Buckeyes to start his career before transferring back to his native state the last two seasons.
"I understand the rivalry that Ohio State has with Michigan," Ewers said after the game.
"To kind of carry that along through the week, again, I understand how it goes. It's definitely cool coming back here because the last time I was here, it didn't go which team's way I was on."
Ewers was clad in the scarlet and gray back in 2021, the first of three straight games in which Michigan beat Ohio State, a run that culminated in the school's national championship last season.
Making his return to the Big House now wearing the burnt orange, Ewers went 24 of 36 passing for 246 yards and threw 3 touchdown passes, opening up a 24-3 first-half lead on Michigan.
Ewers added his third touchdown pass to running back Jaydon Blue, who briefly exited the game with an injury scare earlier, and finished with no turnovers as the offense racked up 389 total yards.
In the process, Ewers helped Texas pull out another statement road win against a ranked team, having started in the Longhorns' win against Alabama early last season.
That's a firm foundation to lay as Texas enters its first year in the SEC, with plenty more statement games coming up on the schedule in the coming weeks.
-
