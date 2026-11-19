College GameDay host Rece Davis sided with LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu after quarterback Sam Leavitt left the field before the team sang its school song, and the fallout shaped Davis’ doubts about Lane Kiffin’s Tigers before Saturday’s trip to No. 9 Tennessee.

Davis said on the College GameDay podcast that he’s fine with players moving around, but “when you’re there, I want you to be part of it.” He added, “I’m with Tyrann on this. I think he’s 100% right.”

Why Rece Davis sided with Honey Badger

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Leavitt walked to the locker room before the team sang LSU’s alma mater song following the Tigers’ 22-21 loss to Texas on Saturday. He threw three interceptions in that game. Mathieu, the Honey Badger himself, weighed in through his In The Bayou podcast. “10 years ago, college was about culture and community,” Mathieu said. “You don’t get that vibe anymore.”

Davis argued that traditions like singing the alma mater song set college football apart from the pros. “It’s what separates this sport from other ones,” Davis said. “It’s what separates it from the NFL.” He also praised tight end Trey’Dez Green, a team captain, after seeing video of him bringing teammates back onto the field.

Davis’ position is a reasonable middle ground. He isn’t longing for the pre-portal days. He’s asking players to take part in a school’s traditions while they wear its uniform.

Kiffin disputes the school song story

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Kiffin pushed back on the criticism during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. He said that after LSU’s loss to Alabama, he asked sports information director Michael Bonnette whether the team sings the alma mater song after losses. Bonnette told him, “No, we never have.”

“You should get criticized when you throw the ball to the other team three times and don’t play well in the fourth quarter,” Kiffin said. “But that was unfair.” He also called the report that Green brought Leavitt out of the locker room “extremely inaccurate.”

Kiffin’s explanation clears Leavitt on protocol. It doesn’t change much for a 6-4 team that has dropped two straight and fallen out of playoff contention.

Rece Davis picks Tennessee over LSU

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Davis admitted LSU is the more talented team but still picked the Volunteers. “LSU probably should win the game, all other things being equal, but those things aren’t equal right now,” Davis said.

“There are only two types of teams this time of year: playing for something or trying to spoil something,” he added. “But to spoil something, you’ve got to kind of be all in and together. I’ve got zero confidence that LSU is that.”

Tennessee is 8-2 and coming off a 22-7 win at Texas A&M. It will be without sack leader Tyree Weathersby, who’s out for the season with a knee injury. Davis still named Tennessee coach Josh Heupel his SEC Coach of the Year pick. Kiffin had his own praise for the Vols’ defense: “I can’t imagine if there’s a defense playing better in the country than them lately. Especially at home.”

Kiffin also relayed what one LSU player told him after the Texas loss: “Man, we got our dreams ended. Let’s go try to end somebody else’s.” This is Kiffin’s second trip back to Neyland Stadium as an opposing head coach, and kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.