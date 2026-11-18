No. 9 Tennessee football (8-2) will wrap up the regular-season home slate on Saturday when LSU (6-4) comes to Neyland. The Tigers, led by Lane Kiffin, are coming in with a talented roster that hasn’t lived up to the hopes and dreams of LSU fans this season.

Kiffin and the Tigers are coming off a 22-21 loss to Texas last week, when Texas quarterback Arch Manning connected with running back Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the game. Now, Kiffin is set to return to Neyland Stadium for the first time since the 2021 season.

Wednesday, during the SEC Football Coaches Media Teleconference, Kiffin answered questions ahead of this week’s trip to Knoxville.

Opening statement

“Third top 10 matchup in a row. Awesome challenge to go into Neyland Stadium with a team that’s playing great. I mean, I can’t imagine a defense in the country playing better than the way they’ve been playing. 13 points the last two weeks they’ve given up, combined. When you really look at how they play at home, amazing. I mean, Alabama’s really good offense, and Alabama only had 10 points there.

“Defensive coordinator’s done a great job. Good hire by Josh. Didn’t probably think a few years ago, facing Tennessee, that Josh would become a defensive team, but good hire and brought over some really elite players. So we’re gonna have our hands full, having to rebound from a really emotional loss. Game that felt in command the whole game and lose it with a couple seconds left. You got to rebound from that. Like one of our players said, ‘Man, we got our dreams ended. Let’s go try to end somebody else’s.’”

Tennessee’s secondary and what LSU has seen on film this week

“Really athletic, really good players on making plays on the ball. But that starts with a great front. Always helps guys in the back end. They’ve married it together really well, and like I said, it’s why I can’t imagine if there’s a defense playing better in the country than them lately. Especially at home.”

Criticism of Sam Leavitt for leaving the field before the alma mater

“Yeah, I’m glad you asked that, Glenn. I tell our players, specifically the quarterback, the old days of being a student athlete, that you’re not gonna get criticized or shouldn’t get criticized, are over. You make a lot of money. So be ready. You should get criticized when you throw the ball to the other team three times and don’t play well in the fourth quarter. But that was unfair.

“I actually asked Michael Bonnette, our SID, when we lost to Alabama, as we were walking off, I started to walk over to the band. I said, ‘Do we sing the alma mater when we lose?’ And he said, ‘No, we never have.’ So the whole narrative that Sam was in the locker room and Trey’Dez brought him out, that’s poor that someone reported that, because that’s extremely inaccurate. Trey’Dez never brought Sam anything, and none of that ever happened. Nor has the team, at least from what Michael said, in whatever it’s been, 25 years, ever stayed out in losses with the band. Only in wins.

“Actually, our historian Michael told me that Les Miles started staying out on the wins in 2005 when he got here. Which, ironically, his first game there was the last time that LSU had a two-score lead in the second half at home and lost. That’s 111 times. Not history that we really wanted to be part of. That’s unfortunate that was reported. Just a lot of extra stuff onto Sam when obviously he was already dealing with stuff fairly. Criticism for that to be said was really unfortunate that people would report that.”

The situation between LSU and the SEC and LSU rostering basketball player RJ Luis Jr.

“Another really good question, and one that there is no planet I’m touching right now. So I don’t know what that means. Michael joked that maybe we’ll start to get Notre Dame’s schedule now, but that was his joke. I’m not touching that.”

Trash, including a yellow French's mustard bottle, litters the sidelines during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Tennessee fans threw debris onto the field in objection to a ruling on a play in the end of the fourth quarter. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether the atmosphere at Neyland in 2021 and at Oxford this season changes how he prepares

“I don’t know if this makes sense. I was just with the TV announcers explaining it, that I haven’t thought about it. I know that would probably be surprising, especially considering the last time we went there as a head coach and what happened. But I just feel that we’ve been through so much this year of just a lot of stuff, and some really toxic environments.

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“I mean, you’d have thought at Kentucky that we’d been the coach and left there, too, the way that it was coming into the stadium, and everyone there early, and afterwards. But the Ole Miss thing, I’m not challenging Tennessee. I just don’t think you can top that, just the feeling of what that was like. Just the anger and hatred, because it was so recent.

"That was in that stadium, all being there at the start of warmups. And again, I’m not challenging Tennessee. It sounds like I am. But once we’ve gone through that, I don’t think anything’s... I think this is more kind of, and it was last time, more kind of fun. OK, they’re mad, they’re yelling things, they’re saying things. It’s kind of fun.”

Why he brought Dave Aranda in midseason

“Ever since I was fired at USC midseason, and Coach Saban brought me in there and let me hang around, I really was appreciative of that. Because I know what it’s like to be fired in season and sit around in that town that you’re fired in. It’s not fun. You don’t have any football to do, and as coaches, all we know is going to the office all day long. It’s all I do.

“We had another coordinator here that was fired in conference last week. When I was calling Dave to say, ‘Hey, hang in there, been there before,’ I said, ‘Hey, if you want to come up here and hang out, feel free.’ Especially because he’d been here before and knew a lot of people in town, so that’s how that happened.”

Who the other fired coordinator is

“Yeah, I’m not gonna really get into that. I was just using an example that Dave’s not the only one that I’ve done this with.”

How LSU's defensive front can keep from wearing down against Tennessee late

“Well, I think if you can run the ball, obviously that balances, and if you can play with some tempo, always helps against D-line and pass rush. When you get in games where you’re a bunch of three-and-outs and they’re able to just be fresh, obviously that really helps them.”

Whether Aranda could replace Blake Baker as defensive coordinator if Baker gets a head coaching job

“Yeah, I don’t know that. That was not what this was about. Although I think Blake will be a great head coach. He’s done tremendous for us this year, and the players love him. When he decides the time’s right, he’ll be a great head coach.”

Whether he enjoys the challenge of facing a Jim Knowles defense as an offensive-minded coach

“I don’t do as much now anymore. Charlie does most of the stuff, so I don’t really look at it that way anymore. I look more at the big picture, just trying to make sure the team’s mentally right and ready to play.”

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