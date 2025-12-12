Almost every list of potential head coach candidates for Michigan has had some combination of the same names, like Kalen DeBoer, John Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, Kenny Dillingham, etc.

But ESPN's Rece Davis had an interesting suggestion that hasn't been mentioned much at all since the stunning development that led to Michigan firing head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, and Moore was arrested and charged with stalking and home invasion.

Davis, the host of "College GameDay" and a prominent voice on college football matters, suggested that former Stanford coach David Shaw should not only be on Michigan's list of candidates but "given the circumstances, likely atop the list," he posted on social media.

If I were in Warde Manuel and Michigan’s position, I’d have David Shaw very high on my list. Given the circumstances, likely atop the list. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) December 12, 2025

Shaw is in his first season as the Detroit Lions' passing game coordinator and has not coached in college football since he resigned as Stanford's head coach at the end of the 2022 season.

Shaw was 96-54 in 12 seasons at Stanford, including five seasons with double-digit wins. His 2015 Cardinal team went 12-2, won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the final AP top 25 poll. His 2011 and 2012 teams both finished No. 7 in the AP rankings, going 11-2 and 12-2, respectively.

Shaw's Stanford tenure had two very distinct chapters, though. Through his first eight seasons, he was 82-26, winning at least eight games in every season, collecting three Pac-12 championships, four Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards and the Bobby Dodd national coach of the year award in 2017. Over his final four years, he went 14-28 with three losing seasons.

Shaw's style would fit seamlessly at Michigan, as his best Stanford teams were known for dominant, physical rushing attacks.

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Davis' suggestion that Shaw should be atop Michigan's list was beyond just his coaching resume, though.

The Wolverines program is in turmoil with one black eye after another now, from the NCAA investigation into and substantial penalties from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal and now the ugly ending to Moore's two-year tenure as head coach.

Shaw has his own connections to former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, serving as Harbaugh's offensive coordinator at Stanford before succeeding him as head coach there, but he has a pristine reputation and record free of scandal and was among the most respected coaches in college football during his time with the Cardinal.

It's not a crazy idea, though Michigan fans will surely prefer a splashier hire and a coach who has excelled in this new NIL/transfer portal era of college football.