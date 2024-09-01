Video shows Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after shooting
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and former Florida Gators player Ricky Pearsall was able to walk to an ambulance moments after being shot in an attempted robbery, a new video shows.
Video taken by a bystander and posted by KTVU reporter Zak Sos shows Pearsall walking under his own power to a waiting ambulance, flanked by paramedics and first responders.
The images appear to show a wound in Pearsall's chest near his right shoulder.
San Francisco police say Pearsall was shot around 3:37 p.m. local time by a man who was trying to rob him. An altercation between the two followed, and the shooter was also injured.
The shooter is in custody, police said.
Pearsall is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to multiple reports.
Pearsall was taken as the No. 31 overall selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at Arizona State and then Florida.
