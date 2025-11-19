Rising $15 million head coach named candidate for Arkansas job
The Arkansas Razorbacks have reached a pivotal moment in their search for a new leader, and the list of realistic options has begun to narrow. With several top targets already off the board, the conversation has shifted toward names who bring fresh energy and a modern approach. That shift placed South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh squarely in the national spotlight this week, especially after new comments from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.
Golesh’s emergence as a candidate reflects Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek’s desire to move the program forward. The Razorbacks are working to regain footing after a difficult stretch, and the program’s supporters are eager to see a hire that blends innovation with a strong recruiting presence. Golesh checks both boxes while bringing the type of urgency the program has been missing.
Interest in Golesh grew as his work at South Florida continued to attract attention. He rebuilt the Bulls with a fast tempo, sharp recruiting, and a demanding culture. Those traits are appealing to a Razorback fan base that wants discipline and excitement from its next coach. The size of Golesh’s buyout is significant, but Arkansas has never hesitated to invest when it identifies the right fit.
Pat Forde Endorses Alex Golesh As Arkansas HC Candidate
“I think Alex Golesh at South Florida has done a good job there, could be in play possibly at Arkansas,” Pat Forde said on The Dan Patrick Show. He noted Golesh’s time as offensive coordinator under Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel as a key part of that appeal.
Golesh’s background offers more depth than his three seasons in Tampa. He helped guide high-powered offenses at Tennessee and UCF, gaining experience in the systems that have shaped the modern SEC.
At South Florida, he inherited a program coming off a long stretch of losing seasons and turned it into a competitive, organized group. His teams have won consecutive bowl games and are currently 21–15 under his direction.
Arkansas’ search has already seen notable candidates fall away. Rhett Lashlee agreed to an extension at SMU, and James Franklin accepted the job at Virginia Tech. That pushed the Razorbacks deeper into their list, which now includes Golesh among names such as Pat Fitzgerald, Eric Morris, Kane Wommack, Jake Dickert, Jon Sumrall, Ryan Silverfield, Tony Elliott, and Bobby Petrino. Many candidates carry strengths, but few match Golesh’s blend of SEC experience, offensive design, and upward trajectory.
Arkansas must now decide whether Golesh is the type of builder who can align with its donors and position the team for long-term stability. The Razorbacks are on the road to play the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.