Rising college football coach reportedly choosing between competing SEC offers
On Saturday morning's episode of College GameDay, college football insider Pete Thamel provided a significant update regarding South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh. The fast-moving coaching carousel has zeroed in on the rising tactician as a primary target for multiple Southeastern Conference vacancies.
Thamel indicated that Golesh currently holds a concrete offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks while other programs are attempting to enter the conversation before a final decision is made.
The situation involves a complex intersection of openings at Auburn and Arkansas, where both could end up waiting on Golesh. While Arkansas has reportedly put a lucrative deal on the table, Auburn remains a distinct possibility as it looks to replace its previous leadership.
Thamel noted that the Auburn Tigers are also interested in Golesh. This creates a high-pressure timeline because Golesh has a game to coach Saturday night against the Rice Owls and is not expected to formalize any departure until Sunday at the earliest.
Rumors accelerated earlier in the week when Arkansas radio personality Trey Schaap reported that Golesh had already accepted the position in Fayetteville. However, South Florida's athletics CEO, Rob Higgins, issued a statement clarifying the timeline. Higgins confirmed on X that Golesh has been transparent about being presented with outside opportunities since the previous week.
The athletic director emphasized that the university remains supportive of the coach and his family as they prepare for all potential outcomes in the coming days.
Alex Golesh Weighing Arkansas Offer Amid Interest From Auburn
Golesh has rapidly increased his value since arriving in Tampa. After serving as offensive coordinator under Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel, he took over a struggling USF program that had gone 4-29 in the previous three years. He delivered consecutive winning seasons and a 22-15 overall record. He originally signed a six-year contract worth $15.3 million in 2022.
Reports suggest the Razorbacks are willing to more than double that figure with a proposed five-year deal worth roughly $35 million. This financial commitment reflects the desperation Arkansas feels after firing Sam Pittman and enduring an interim stretch under Bobby Petrino that failed to yield a victory. The program has not won a conference title since joining the SEC in 1992.
The fluidity of other jobs complicates the timing. Thamel explained that the next domino falls at Auburn, where interim head coach DJ Durkin will lead the team in the Iron Bowl. Durkin has an opportunity to make a final impression while the administration evaluates long-term options like Golesh.
There is also the variable of the Ole Miss Rebels. If head coach Lane Kiffin departs Oxford for another opening, Ole Miss is expected to target Golesh as well. However, sources indicate the Florida Gators have shifted their search away from Kiffin and are considering other candidates, such as Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
This intense speculation contrasts with comments Golesh made in October regarding his commitment to building something special in Tampa. He stated at the time that he had never chased a job in his career and felt no desire to leave what he considered a unique situation.
Circumstances have clearly evolved, with major programs now vying for his signature. For now, his focus remains on the field. The Bulls will try to secure their ninth win of the season during Senior Night.
The Bulls will host Rice at home on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.