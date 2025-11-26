$15.3 million college football coach reportedly accepts SEC head coach job
Sam Pittman was dismissed on September 28 after a lopsided home loss to Notre Dame and a 2-3 start to the college football season, with Bobby Petrino serving as interim for the remainder of the year.
The move was framed by the athletic department as a reset after Pittman’s tenure produced a 32-34 overall record and uneven SEC results, with the Notre Dame loss cited as the tipping point for leadership change.
Arkansas moved quickly in a search to replace Pittman, with athletic director Hunter Yurachek and his staff interviewing a wide slate of candidates.
On Wednesday, that search came to an end, as several outlets reported that Arkansas has agreed to hire South Florida head coach Alex Golesh as its next head coach.
The decision follows weeks of public speculation and the floating of multiple names, including rising Group of Five coaches and Power Five assistants.
Golesh signed a six-year contract with South Florida in December 2022, worth over $15.3 million, with an annual salary of $2.5 million for the first three years.
Golesh rebuilt South Florida quickly after arriving, and over three seasons at USF, he has posted a 22-15 record, including back-to-back bowl appearances and bowl wins.
In 2025, he led the Bulls back into the AP Top 25 for the first time in seven seasons.
The program recorded several signature wins this season, including Boise State on August 28, Florida on September 6, North Texas on October 10, and Florida Atlantic on October 18.
At USF, Golesh has proven offensive acumen, recruiting momentum in the Southeast, and a demonstrated ability to modernize a roster via the portal.
Hiring Golesh signals Arkansas is betting on a younger (41 years old), offense-forward builder who can accelerate roster turnover and recruiting in the SEC’s competitive landscape.
The move suggests the athletic department values upside and momentum over other veteran names that were also linked to the vacancy.
Golesh’s rapid program turnaround at USF is the blueprint Arkansas hopes will translate to Fayetteville.