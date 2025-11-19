Robert Griffin III names college football's surprising Heisman leader
FOX Sports analyst Robert Griffin III shared a surprising Heisman pick after Week 12. Griffin lists a top six players in his Heisman race each week, and after Week 12, he did stick with the usual QB trio of Marcel Reed, Fernando Mendoza, and Julian Sayin at the second, third, and fourth spots. But Griffin's leader isn't a quarterback-- or even an offensive player. It's Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.
The Unlikely Heisman Leader
Griffin had Rodriguez atop his standings last week and Week 12 didn't do anything to change his mind. The impactful defender remains a dark-horse candidate, but Griffin is clearly on board.
Rodriguez leads the Big 12 with 100 tackles on the season. He has amassed 9.5 tackles for loss, six passes broken up, four interceptions, a fumble return touchdown, and added a two-yard rushing touchdown in Week 12 against UCF. Rodriguez has helped the 10-1 Red Raiders to third in the nation in scoring defense (12.3 points per game) and eighth in yardage allowed (266.1 yards per game).
Defensive players rarely win the Heisman Trophy. Charles Woodson controversially edged out Peyton Manning in 1997. Travis Hunter won the trophy last year. But Hunter was equally as notorious as a wide receiver as he was as a defensive back. Woodson moonlighted at wide receiver and as a kick returner in his Heisman season. Rodriguez's excursion into offense in Week 12 was shorter and less notable than either of the previous defensive winners' moves on offense.
The Usual Heisman Suspects
Griffin did stick with the usual Heisman trinity of quarterbacks, as noted above, in his list. But he placed Reed second, ahead of Mendoza and Sayin after the Aggie QB had a massive game in a comeback win over South Carolina.
Griffin's Other Picks
The fifth and sixth players on Griffin's list are Georgia Tech QB Haynes King, who has had an impressive dual-threat season leading the Yellowjackets to the verge of the ACC title, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Love is now fourth in the nation in rushing yardage at 1,135 yards and has scored 14 rushing touchdowns. Notre Dame is well situated for a College Football Playoff berth, as are the teams of all the finalists with the possible exception of Georgia Tech, who has been shaky in recent weeks.