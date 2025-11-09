Robert Griffin III names the best team in college football
No. 2 Indiana's 27-24 win at Penn State on Saturday drew a strong endorsement from Robert Griffin III, who used X to praise the Hoosiers and preview an eventual collision with Ohio State. "Indiana found a way to win on their off day on the road at Penn State without their leading receiver in TDs. They continue to show the ingredients of a championship level team. Indiana is the best team in the country. The showdown between Indiana and Ohio State will feed FAMILIES," Griffin posted.
The result — Indiana's first road win over Penn State — helped them stay perfect on the season and showcased their resilience under HC Curt Cignetti. With top wideout Elijah Sarratt sidelined, quarterback Fernando Mendoza led a 73-yard drive in the final two minutes, finishing with a toe-tap touchdown to Omar Cooper Jr. with 36 seconds left. Mendoza threw for 218 yards (1 TD, 1 INT) and added a rushing score while Charlie Becker posted a team-high 118 receiving yards. Linebacker Aiden Fisher also returned to action with two big takeaways (one fumble recovery and one INT).
Griffin has been out front on the Hoosiers for weeks. On Oct. 21, he said on FOX Sports that "Indiana's the best team in the country," pointing to their comprehensive win at Oregon and general dominance. Indiana also holds a late-game victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The College Football Playoff committee's first rankings this week placed Ohio State at No. 1 and Indiana at No. 2, as both teams are on course to meet in the Big Ten Championship game.
Indiana didn't play its cleanest game — Mendoza was sacked three times and the Hoosiers briefly trailed 24-20 — but the final sequence was full of the championship ingredients that Griffin mentioned. The final drive to win the game included a composed quarterback who was ready for the moment, multiple contested catches when it was needed most and a highlight-worthy ending.
Indiana is 10-0 and 7-0 in the Big Ten after the win, with the Oregon road win being their biggest resume builder. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) took care of business against Purdue on Saturday with a dominant and complete 34-10 win. QB Julian Sayin threw for 303 yards as WR Jeremiah Smith led the team in yards with 137 on 10 catches.
Ohio State's remaining schedule
- Nov. 15: vs. UCLA — Columbus, OH
- Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers — Columbus, OH
- Nov. 29: at Michigan — Ann Arbor, MI
Indiana's remaining schedule
- Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin — Bloomington, IN
- Nov. 28 (Fri): at Purdue — West Lafayette, IN