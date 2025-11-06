College Football HQ

Joel Klatt previews Big Noon Saturday's game between Indiana and Penn State

Klatt gives his thoughts on Indiana at Penn State.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big Ten's biggest stage comes to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, and Joel Klatt likes what the matchup says about both programs even if he's not tipping a winner. "Indiana at Penn State; I will be there with Gus and Jenny. That's the Big Noon Saturday game... we will be following this incredible story of Indiana football," Klatt said this week on his show. 

What Joel Klatt is watching for Indiana at Penn State

Klatt is keeping an eye on whether Indiana stays clean and healthy while handling their amazing season. The Hoosiers are No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind Ohio State, riding a physical run game, great QB play, and a top-tier defense into November. They've logged a program-record five 300-yard rushing games — including 367 last week at Maryland — and quarterback Fernando Mendoza has put himself into the Heisman conversation.

Joel Klatt's take on Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates with running back Roman Hemby.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates with running back Roman Hemby. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"This Indiana team has been so good during the course of the season... They are much better than they were a year ago. This is not a flash in the pan. They are good almost everywhere on that football team. And now what they're going to have to battle are two things, injuries and complacency... [Coach Curt Cignetti] is so uniquely and specifically focused on the process of day-to-day," he said. Klatt alluded to the idea that Indiana, just like any dominant team in college football, needs to focus on the week-to-week, instead of looking too far ahead.

Some injuries also popped up that he is keeping an eye on. All-America linebacker Aiden Fisher (knee) sat out at Maryland and elite wideout Elijah Sarratt exited early with a hamstring. Although Cignetti called Fisher probable for the game at Penn State.

Joel Klatt's take on Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now they [Indiana] go on the road to face this Penn State team that is reeling. Penn State [is] playing their first home game since James Franklin was relieved of his duties... I'm hoping that the fan base continues to support these guys, fighting for some bit of a postseason in the form of a bowl game."

Franklin was fired Oct. 12 and associate head coach Terry Smith is the interim. Starting quarterback Drew Allar underwent surgery on a broken ankle on Oct. 16, leaving freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer to steer the offense. In last week's 38-14 loss at No. 1 Ohio State, PSU's best moments came from its running backs: Kaytron Allen (21 rushes, 76 yards, TD) and Nicholas Singleton added a score.

For Penn State, leaning into Allen and Singleton behind a simplified plan would help Grunkemeyer against an Indiana front that's punished opposing offense all year.

Joel Klatt's final word

“The difficulty is just the efficiency and explosiveness of this Indiana team... They take care of business as well as anybody out there."

