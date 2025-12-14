Robert Griffin III names the 'greatest rivalry in all of sports'

Celtics/Lakers? Nope. Redskins/Cowboys? Pass. Yankees/Dodgers? Not today. FOX Sports analyst Robert Griffin III made a surprising take with his claim for the greatest rivalry in all of sports. Yes, Griffin often has unconventional takes. He campaigned for Jacob Rodriguez to win the Heisman Trophy.

Of course, Griffin won a Heisman and was a star quarterback at Baylor. But no, he's not claiming that, say, Baylor/Texas Tech is the greatest rivalry in sports. In fact, he has no apparent connection to the rivalry he picked. But Griffin, never afraid of a bold take, dropped one in the greatest sports rivalry category.

Griffin's Top Rivalry Pick

The Army- Navy game is the GREATEST RIVALRY IN ALL OF SPORTS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2025

Army/Navy History

Army and Navy, as military service academies, have a unique relationship which has spilled over into an impressive collegiate rivalry. The teams have played every year since 1930 and the game has been televised every year since 1945. Given that most Army and Navy players are not NFL prospects in the modern era, it's usually the final game that both groups of seniors play.

Top Collegiate Talent

There was a time when top football talent still went through the service academies and the game was still significant in the national title hunt. For instance, in both 1944 and 1945, the game pitted the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams. Five Heisman Trophy winners were divided between the two schools. So essentially, take the best on-field college football rivalry and add to it the military component.

Ten sitting U.S. Presidents have attended the Army/Navy game, and the subject was intriguing enough to be the subject of a book from noted sportswriter John Feinstein. But since 1963, as pro football has become a part of the collegiate world, the military teams have struggled to recruit top-quality football talent. Since 1963, only six Army/Navy games have seen both teams enter into play with winning records. The game also tends to feature option-based offensive gameplans which help undersized Army or Navy teams compete over the course of their respective seasons.

Recent Navy Dominance

In recent years, Navy had dominated the rivalry, putting together a 14-game winning streak between 2002 and 2015. Army had then won six of the next eight games, but Navy's 17-16 win on Saturday puts the all-time series at 64-55-7 in favor of Navy. Seven ties? Yes, in the pre-1997, pre-overtime world of college football, it still happened. The most recent tie was in 1981.

While the on-field components of the rivalry may have declined from their prime, the miliary focus of the schools continues to make Army/Navy compelling-- compelling enough to best the entire world of sports rivalry for RG3.