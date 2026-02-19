College Football’s $1.6 Million Star Named SEC’s Best Returning QB for 2026

Trinidad Chambliss won a major legal victory by securing another season of eligibility, giving Ole Miss not only arguably its most important single player, but also potentially the single-best quarterback returning in the SEC in the 2026 season.

Discussing the impact of Chambliss in the conference, former Alabama running back Trent Richardson concurred that the Rebels’ star is the best quarterback coming back to the SEC.

'Not a question' Chambliss is the best

“It’s not a question. Without him, you take him off that team, I don’t think they go as far,” Richardson said on The Dynasty podcast.

“He’s special, man. He can do stuff with his legs, he can make stuff happen in the pocket, he’s not scared to take a hit, he’s smart enough to stay in place. Having a guy like that, he can hit the target, too, having a guy like that is different.”

Will Trinidad Chambliss be the SEC’s top QB or will defenses be better prepared to face him in 2026? #rolltide pic.twitter.com/idrxjlIis2 — THE DYNASTY (@TheDynastyBAMA) February 19, 2026

Chambliss helped Ole Miss right away, and should again

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2025 season after playing at Division II school Ferris State before then.

He made an immediate impact, assuming the starting role when Austin Simmons was injured and never let go of the QB1 job the rest of the way.

Chambliss completed over 66 percent of his passes with 3,937 yards while scoring 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions, helping the Rebels to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

That success also helped the quarterback move up the NIL standings, currently sitting inside the top 40 with a $1.6 million valuation, according to On3 Sports.

McCarron takes another view

Richardson’s co-host, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, may not think Chambliss is the SEC’s single-best returning quarterback, but he certainly concurs that the Ole Miss signal caller is up there with the best.

That said, he’ll be tested in the 2026 season in a way he wasn’t in 2025. The reason? Because now, his opponents have much more film on him.

“What the kid’s shown has been unbelievable,” McCarron said.

“He also didn’t play a full season, and your second year as a starter is your toughest year, because teams actually have film on you and know how to play you now.

“So it’s going to be interesting to see, once teams have a full offseason to see and break down film on what this kid struggles at...”

It’s an open question as to whether Chambliss or Stockton will be the SEC’s best returning quarterback, but there’s no doubt they are definitely two of the best, and the conference’s best hopes to get back into the national title picture in 2026.

