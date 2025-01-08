Rose Bowl under evacuation warning amid Los Angeles fires
There is some concern around the Rose Bowl Stadium as multiple, massive wildfires have engulfed the Los Angeles area, and now as authorities have issued an evacuation warning around Pasadena near the historic venue.
The area that includes the Rose Bowl has been designated with a Level 2 evacuation warning, the second-most severe, but not serious enough to force people to leave the area, according to wildfire alert app Watch Duty.
The particular concern regarding the Rose Bowl is around what has been designated the Eaton Fire, which is raging about four miles northeast of the beloved stadium.
Despite the scale of destruction across the region, it is not believed the Rose Bowl itself is at high risk of being directly impacted by the fires, according to National Public Radio.
A Level 2 evacuation warning indicates a “high probability of a need to evacuate,” suggesting that people prepare their family and belongings to leave the area, but for people with medical issues to depart the area immediately, according to the definition provided by the United States Forest Service.
Authorities said two people have died while many homes have been destroyed by the Eaton Fire that is raging in the Pasadena and Altadena area.
And the wildfires have destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and killed at least two other people in different locations across Southern California, according to The Associated Press.
Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes as the wildfires rage across the Pacific Palisades and other locations.
Wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour have been recorded, causing several fires to grow out of control within minutes in some places.
