Rueben Bain Jr 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Rueben Bain Jr is highly productive and powerful edge rusher for the Miami Hurricanes. Bain is tied for third in the nation in total pressures and is the fourth highest graded edge rusher of 2025 according to PFF.

Rueben Bain Jr has a deep arsenal of pass rush moves but utilizes strength and power as his base of attack. His push and pull is violent and dislodges even significantly larger tackles off of their base. His physical power also translates to his bull rush where he can land a violent first strike, and drive back tackles to the quarterback.

There is already an ongoing debate over Rueben Bain Jr's future position in the NFL. On one hand, he is a highly productive edge rusher with a tenacious motor who played 97.7 percent of his 707 snaps in 2025 on the edge. On the other hand, Bain is a compact and stocky defender with arms that reportedly measure below 31 inches.

His power and production are undeniable but he is not built like an NFL edge rusher. 15 more pounds added to his frame would have him built closer to a 3 technique defensive tackle. He also lacks the overall speed and change of direction ability that can maximize success on the edge at the NFL level. College offensive coordinators were targeting him with RPOs and wide zone runs to force him to use agility and change of direction to try to stop the plays.

Bain will be a highly debated prospect throughout the draft process. It will be interesting what he will be asked to do if he plays in an all-star game and works out at the NFL combine.

Measurables

Name: Rueben Bain Jr

6'2 277lbs, edge rusher/defensive lineman, Junior Awards: 2025 ACC defensive player of the year

What Rueben Bain Jr does well

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Powerful run defender who will crash through inside rush lanes and stop ball carriers in the interior gaps.

Delivers a powerful and violent strike upon initial contact with blockers

High motor and high effort player who stresses the pocket and will often secure clean up sacks as the pocket collapses

Where Rueben Bain Jr. can improve

Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Will need to work on gap discipline, he will often throw pass rush moves to an oppositive rush lane and leave easy exits for the quarterback

Has an 18.8 percent missed tackle rate and with shorter arms he will need to hone his technique to minimize the liabilities his physical limitations create

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #5 edge rusher/ #4 interior defensive lineman

Expected draft round: Late 1st-early 2nd

Summary

Rueben Bain Jr will be an absolute wildcard in the 2026 draft. Every team and scout may see him differently based on the system they run. He is a great and productive football player, but his best NFL position remains a bit of a mystery

As an edge prospect, he may be utilized similarly to how the Los Angeles Chargers use edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu who was a hybrid defensive lineman and edge rusher coming out of USC in the 2023 draft class. Tuipulotu is a base edge rusher and will rush inside against guards in passing situations. Most draft boards in 2023 did not have Tuipulotu as an edge rusher but he has become the second most productive edge from that class behind Will Anderson.

Bain may be asked to take snaps and practice as a defensive tackle during the draft process by some teams due to his measurements. His arm length would be a significant historical outlier if he stays at edge in the NFL