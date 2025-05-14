Ryan Williams injury update: Alabama WR status after spring football
Alabama football star Ryan Williams suffered a minor injury at the end of spring practice, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed.
The exact nature of the wide receiver’s injury was not made apparent, but DeBoer said Williams is not feeling any lingering effects from the issue and should be ready in time for summer.
“Unfortunately at the end of spring ball, he suffered a little bit of a ding,” DeBoer told WJOX Radio in Birmingham at a golf event with Nick Saban and others.
“He’ll be fine. He’ll be ready to roll here this summer. But going back all the way to January, just kind of him understanding, even from last season, where he needed to get better. It’s being stronger.
DeBoer added: “He’s just younger. The body maturing, and then him putting the work in, just being stronger, more durable, those types of things.”
Williams enters his second season at Alabama following a landmark true freshman campaign, but this marks the first time he’ll take part in the team’s summer practice after he enrolled at school during last summer before emerging as a starter in the fall.
Last season, Williams caught 48 passes for 865 yards with 8 touchdown receptions, including the dramatic 75-yard game-winner against Georgia early in the year.
His presence will be crucial for Alabama as the team installs a new quarterback in place for Jalen Milroe, who was the No. 92 overall draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks this spring.
None of Alabama’s options have much experience, but they’re high on potential, including former five-star prospect and presumptive favorite Ty Simpson, with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, a consensus five-star recruit in the Crimson Tide’s 2025 football class.
