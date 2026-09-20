Saddest College Football Fan Bases After Week 3

It never fails-- one college football fan base's excitement is another fan base's misery. Week 3 of the college football season left plenty of surrender cobras, plenty of would-be Charlie Browns, plenty of sad college football fans pondering the cruel twists of college football fate. So as usual, we dive deep into the misery and run down some of the saddest of the sad. From an absolutely historic defeat to a pair of top ten teams taking their first losses on the season, plenty of college football fans had good reasons to feel sad.

North Carolina State

Nobody lost like the Wolfpack, who turned a seemingly unbreakable lead into a unfathomable defeat courtesy of a last-play nightmare that turned into a game-losing touchdown and a Vanderbilt victory. Considering that in the last 20 years, teams with a lead, the ball, and 10 seconds or less left were 1,046-1, surely Wolfpack fans took that loss about as well as you'd expect... which is to say, not well at all.

Things you could have done



1. Thrown a bomb

2. Punted it

3. Kneeled it

4. Run it out of the back of the endzone



Things you couldn’t have done



That — Lupus (@LupusBeowulf) September 19, 2026

It’s funny in a sad kind of way that despite what happened today and so many saying they’re done with Pack football, somehow, someway Carter Finley will be full to the brim next Saturday night. And will be full to the brim again the following week. That’s how nothing changes. — NC State Sports Fan (@NCStateSportsF1) September 20, 2026

Yea this was the straw for me. Won’t watch next week, no plan to waste my money to bring my son to our annual game, and won’t be scheduling around viewing any more games with this coaching staff. Just can’t do it, it’s legit not good for my mental health. I wish it were different — Andy Worthington (@andyworth3) September 20, 2026

Can't believe that NC State has started the season so poorly. Far too much talent in Raleigh for this to be happening. The facilities are good enough. Money has been invested in the football program. It's time for a serious change within the program. Today's loss was embarrassing — Sports King🔥 (@Sports_Kings_) September 19, 2026

Texas A&M

On the other hand, for Texas A&M, it wasn't one heart-breaking play, but more of a head-scratching day. A 16.5 point favorite over Kentucky, the Aggies lost by 10 points in a game that wasn't even really that close. Particularly embarrassing was a third quarter when Kentucky turned a 7-7 tie into a 28-7 advantage. Texas A&M's run as the No. 9 team in the nation is certainly finished and they had plenty of fans who weren't taking that loss very well.

16 total yards in the 3rd quarter for Texas A&M. While being outscored 21-0 in our own crib.



There's not enough lipstick in the world to put on this pig. No glass half full, even from me. This is an unmitigated disaster. #BTHOkentucky 👍🏈 — 979Turn&Burn210🔥👍 (@TurnAndBurn210) September 19, 2026

I will never again listen to off season nonsense about any part of Texas A&M football. It’s complete blasphemy year after year. Enough is enough. — TorresOnTexasA&M (@TorresOnTexasAM) September 20, 2026

Nothing flukey about it, you just let Kentucky come in here with a first year coach and kick your ass. They were more physical, better prepared, better coached.



On top of that, the QB is actually worse than last year and can’t complete basic throws with any level of… — Will Stone (@WillStoneCFB) September 19, 2026

LSU

The Lane Kiffin train hit a derail in his former stomping grounds of Oxford. LSU looked brutally bad early, but rallied from a 24-7 deficit to draw even only to lose 32-24 to Ole Miss. As you would expect from a school that dropped a ton of money to hire Kiffin and were buying in to CFP and possibly national championship hopes, the fan base was certainly not thrilled with the loss.

@PGuy77 I do not believe LSU will overcome this game. It will define them for this season. Still looks like an 8–4 season. After tonight, I believe they will drop either the Florida or Mississippi State game, which will mean seven wins. Sad that the year ended so early. — Augie from NewOrleans (@AlonzoStasi) September 20, 2026

LSU went out sad. Played too much catch up with Ole Miss. LSU got back into the game just to not hold the line and buckle when it came down to the biggest moment. Smh — Brendan Abban (@BrendanAbban) September 20, 2026

LSU has been one of my favorites for a long time. But Kiffin deserved that loss.



I hate disloyalty. — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) September 20, 2026