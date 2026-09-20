Saddest College Football Fan Bases After Week 3
In this story:
It never fails-- one college football fan base's excitement is another fan base's misery. Week 3 of the college football season left plenty of surrender cobras, plenty of would-be Charlie Browns, plenty of sad college football fans pondering the cruel twists of college football fate. So as usual, we dive deep into the misery and run down some of the saddest of the sad. From an absolutely historic defeat to a pair of top ten teams taking their first losses on the season, plenty of college football fans had good reasons to feel sad.
North Carolina State
Nobody lost like the Wolfpack, who turned a seemingly unbreakable lead into a unfathomable defeat courtesy of a last-play nightmare that turned into a game-losing touchdown and a Vanderbilt victory. Considering that in the last 20 years, teams with a lead, the ball, and 10 seconds or less left were 1,046-1, surely Wolfpack fans took that loss about as well as you'd expect... which is to say, not well at all.
Texas A&M
On the other hand, for Texas A&M, it wasn't one heart-breaking play, but more of a head-scratching day. A 16.5 point favorite over Kentucky, the Aggies lost by 10 points in a game that wasn't even really that close. Particularly embarrassing was a third quarter when Kentucky turned a 7-7 tie into a 28-7 advantage. Texas A&M's run as the No. 9 team in the nation is certainly finished and they had plenty of fans who weren't taking that loss very well.
LSU
The Lane Kiffin train hit a derail in his former stomping grounds of Oxford. LSU looked brutally bad early, but rallied from a 24-7 deficit to draw even only to lose 32-24 to Ole Miss. As you would expect from a school that dropped a ton of money to hire Kiffin and were buying in to CFP and possibly national championship hopes, the fan base was certainly not thrilled with the loss.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.