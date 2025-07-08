Scott Frost shifts blame, takes shot at Nebraska: "Don't take the wrong job"
Scott Frost makes his return to college football this year after a disastrous run as Nebraska head coach that ended with his being fired three games into the 2022 season.
It was an unceremonious end for the former Cornhuskers quarterback, who went 16-31 over his four-plus year tenure, throwing his coaching career off the rails at a time when he was a rising star in the industry following his successful time at UCF.
Now back at that school, Frost took a moment to shift some of the blame for what happened at Nebraska away from himself.
Asked at the Big 12 Media Days what he learned from his time with the Huskers, Frost offered a curt response.
“Don’t take the wrong job,” he said, via The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.
It was a revealing comeback from a coach who was known for losing close games and seemed to deflect his performance in the position to the position itself.
Frost brought Nebraska some of its worst-performing football in more than a half-century, including a remarkable 5-22 record in one-score games, a statistic that usually points to coaching errors and game management problems.
But it’s clear the coach sees himself more as a victim of the situation rather than the mastermind of his own fate at the school.
“I said I wouldn’t leave [UCF] unless it was some place you could win a national championship,” Frost said.
“I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn’t really want to do it. It wasn’t a good move. I’m lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”
Frost didn’t lack support when he was at Nebraska, whose financial resources and administration backed his management of the football program, which got historically poor results on the field in return.
Frost told Sports Illustrated this offseason that he had no intention of returning to college football, saying he preferred to stay in the NFL, where he worked as a senior analyst with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
But then Gus Malzahn left UCF for the offensive coordinator position at Florida State, and Frost proved eager to take on a reunion with a school he led to a 13-0 record in 2017.
Now he looks to get past what happened at Nebraska and rebuild the UCF program as it embarks on its second year in a very competitive Big 12.
