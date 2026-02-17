SEC All-Freshman EDGE Not Expected To Be Program’s Featured Player in 2026

After a season defined by grit and transition, a prestigious program in the South continues to reap the rewards of its aggressive recruiting strategy. While the team fell short of the championship tournament, the defensive side of the ball proved that the future is bright with young talent. One specific newcomer from Texarkana stood out for his ability to penetrate backfields and disrupt opposing rhythms throughout his debut year.

This young athlete follows a impressive family lineage of defensive specialists who have dominated the region for years. His brother recently made the jump to the professional level after a standout career, providing a high bar for success that the younger sibling seems eager to meet. By earning a spot on the conference honor roll for first-year players, he solidified himself as a foundational piece of a defense that was among the stingiest against the run.

Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, the coaching staff envisions a specific role for this rising star that differs from the typical top-billing role. He is positioned to thrive in a system where the primary attention of offensive coordinators is focused elsewhere.

This strategic placement allows him to use his physical tools against isolated blockers while a veteran teammate draws the double teams.

Lance Jackson's role in the Texas Longhorns defense

Lance Jackson joined the program as a highly touted four-star recruit and immediately lived up to the hype by recording 16 tackles and two sacks in 2025. These contributions were vital for a unit that limited opponents to just 98.1 rushing yards per game and forced 12 fumbles. His presence was particularly felt during a dominant 23-6 victory over Oklahoma, where he helped seal the win with late-game pressure.

The rising sophomore edge rusher has already shown he can handle the intensity of high-stakes matchups as he follows the path of his brother Landon, a recent third-round NFL draft pick. During his freshman run, Jackson also tallied four quarterback hits and a sack against Sam Houston State. His efficiency is expected to climb as he benefits from the gravity of a superstar on the opposite side.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) will be looking to build on his All-Freshman SEC season. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Jackson won't be the featured player, but he could be a very effective one," wrote Bleacher Report's David Kenyon in an article discussing college football's potential breakout players in 2026.

This reality is largely due to the return of Colin Simmons, a terrifying force who has racked up 29.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks over his first two college seasons. Because Simmons requires constant help from extra blockers, Jackson will likely see a steady stream of favorable one-on-one matchups.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) will draw lots of attention from opposing blockers in 2026 after posting 21 sacks over the last two seasons. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns' secondary also benefited from this pressure as they hauled in 13 interceptions while the front seven allowed only 335 total yards per game. By not being the focal point of the scouting report, Jackson has the freedom to play with speed and instinct without the burden of being the primary target for pass-protection schemes. This balance creates a dangerous dynamic for any offensive line trying to survive against two elite speed rushers.

With the defense returning several key contributors, the team aims to improve on its nine-win season and make a deeper run in the upcoming postseason.

The Texas Longhorns begin their 2026 regular season against the Texas State Bobcats at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.