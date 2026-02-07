2027 quarterback makes decision between 3 SEC programs

Elite quarterback prospects typically wait for the summer months to finalize their college choices, yet a standout signal-caller from the San Antonio area decided the start of February was the right time to end his recruitment. This decision follows months of scrutiny by major programs looking to secure a cornerstone for their 2027 offensive classes.

The prospect has long been a target for offensive coordinators who value physical stature and the ability to operate a complex vertical passing game.

The recruitment process reached its peak over the last several weeks as multiple schools in the Southeastern Conference extended invitations to join their ranks. After spending time evaluating his options during recent campus visits, the highly-touted recruit felt a strong connection to a program known for its recent success in developing top-tier passers.

This commitment marks a significant win for a coaching staff that has been diligent in pursuing local talent to bolster its future depth chart.

Selecting a school often comes down to the relationship with a primary position coach and the overall trajectory of the football program. In this instance, the proximity to home and the opportunity to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics played a vital role in the final outcome.

The announcement creates a ripple effect across the recruiting trail as other top programs must now pivot to secondary targets to fill their needs under center for the 2027 cycle.

Class of 2027 QB Ty Knutson has committed to the Texas Longhorns

Ty Knutson officially pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, per reporting from Rivals, choosing the SEC powerhouse over finalists Oklahoma State, South Carolina and several other big-time programs like Texas A&M, Texas Tech and TCU.

The Smithson Valley standout, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, brings a physical presence to the Longhorns' future quarterback room. Knutson noted his desire to represent his home state as a primary factor in choosing to play for head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian adds another quarterback to the depth chart with Class of 2027 Ty Knutson's commitment. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Milwee had been evaluating the three-star prospect for several months, including making a trip to see Knutson compete during his high school season. The Longhorns' interest intensified after Knutson attended the program's Junior Day on the Forty Acres last month.

The offer from Texas arrived as a critical piece of the puzzle for a 2027 class that already features high-end talent like Dia Bell.

Ranked as a top-75 quarterback nationally by the 247Sports Composite, Knutson is recognized for his poise and ability to manage an offense with efficiency. His junior tape highlights a lanky frame that scouts believe will comfortably handle additional weight as he matures.

While he is often featured in the run game at the high school level, his fit in Austin is likely as a traditional passer who can extend plays with his legs when the pocket collapses.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Ty Knutson has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 210 QB chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State and South Carolina



“I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is! Hook ‘Em”https://t.co/Nc8Gla2ErH pic.twitter.com/NLjOHdVW0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2026

The commitment gives Texas its sixth pledge in the 2027 cycle, helping the class maintain a top-10 national ranking. Knutson joins a group of commits that the coaching staff views as the foundation for continued success in the SEC. His addition provides a reliable floor for the position group and ensures the Longhorns remain competitive as they transition into new eras of leadership on the field.

The Longhorns open the 2026 season against the Texas State Bobcats at home on Saturday, September 5.

